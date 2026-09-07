A Fortuner SUV driver allegedly blocked traffic on Pune’s Chakan MIDC highway to film a social media reel, sparking outrage after the video went viral.

Traffic on Pune’s busy Chakan MIDC highway was allegedly brought to a standstill after a Fortuner driver parked the SUV across the road to shoot a social media reel.

The incident, captured on video and now viral online, has raised concerns over reckless behaviour for online fame.

According to reports, the driver positioned the Fortuner across the highway, obstructing vehicles in both directions. The act was carried out to record a video for social media.

Commuters were forced to stop as the driver filmed, causing disruption on one of the city’s busiest industrial routes.

Viral Video Sparks Outrage

The video quickly spread online, with users criticising the stunt as dangerous and irresponsible. Many questioned how such behaviour could be tolerated on a public road.

Attention has now turned to whether Pimpri-Chinchwad Traffic Police will take action against the driver. Authorities said they are examining the footage to identify the driver and vehicle. Action is expected once verification is complete.

The incident has added to growing concerns over traffic violations linked to social media trends.