Gujarat has introduced AI-based grain analysers at procurement centres to test paddy quality under MSP, aiming for faster, transparent and consistent assessments during the Kharif Marketing Season.

Gujarat has begun using artificial intelligence to test the quality of paddy procured from farmers under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) scheme. AI-based grain analysers were deployed at 10 procurement centres across four districts during the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2025-26.

According to the Gujarat State Civil Supplies Corporation, the pilot analysed 6,191 paddy samples. Of these, 3,379 samples (54.6 per cent) were classified as Grade A, while 2,812 samples (45.4 per cent) were classified as Common. A total of 341 samples were rejected.

The analysers were installed at procurement centres in Ahmedabad, Anand, Mahisagar and Panchmahal districts. The pilot covered 13,334 farmer registrations across the 10 centres. Government data showed Dholka recorded the highest rejection rate at 24 per cent, while Viramgam reported no rejection.

How The AI System Works

Officials said the system checks samples for foreign matter, damaged or discoloured grains, immature or shrunken grains, admixture and moisture content. The AI-based system requires uninterrupted electricity and one operator at each centre.

Under the existing third-party grading system, two people are required to collect samples and conduct quality checks using scientific equipment.

The state currently procures wheat, paddy, maize, jowar, bajra and ragi under MSP through survey and grading agencies. Wheat and rice are procured according to Food Corporation of India standards, while MSP-procured grains follow uniform specifications prescribed by the central government.

For commodities including tur dal, gram, edible oil, sugar and double-fortified salt, the corporation said it has prescribed quality standards stricter than those of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Samples of tur dal and gram supplied to warehouses are subject to 100 per cent cross-verification through its Food Research Laboratory and Quality Control branch.

The Gujarat government said the combination of AI-based testing, tighter quality controls and sample verification is intended to ensure foodgrains distributed through government schemes meet prescribed standards. Officials added that the move is aimed at strengthening confidence in the public distribution system and making procurement more transparent.