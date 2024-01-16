Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ram Mandir: 108-foot-long incense stick lit at Ayodhya amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' (WATCH)

    Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das today lit a 108-foot-long incense stick brought here from Gujarat. Das lit the incense stick amid a huge crowd chanting "Jai Shri Ram".

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 16, 2024, 3:50 PM IST

    As rituals in the run-up to the January 22 Ram Mandir consecration ceremony started at the temple complex in Ayodhya, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das lit a 108-foot-long incense stick on Tuesday. 

    There was an enthusiastic crowd shouting "Jai Shri Ram" when he lighted the incense stick. Additionally, Das said that the incense stick's aroma would travel 50 km. It will stay lighted for the next forty-five days, he added. 

    For the unique ritual, the incense stick has been transported from Vadodara, Gujarat, to Ayodhya. Its weight is 3,610 kg, and its breadth is approximately three and a half feet. The incense stick was made from cow dung, ghee, essence, flower extracts, and herbs. Once lighted, it would burn for around fifteen days. 

    It should be mentioned that Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the ceremony.  Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India.

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2024, 3:50 PM IST
