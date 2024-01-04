Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ram Bhajan will be played in Uttar Pradesh's public buses till January 22

    Preparations are in full swing for the Pran Pratistha program of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22, generating a vibrant atmosphere across Uttar Pradesh. The Yogi government, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directives, has devised an extensive action plan through the Transport Department.

    First Published Jan 4, 2024, 7:16 PM IST

    As the auspicious Pran Pratistha program of Ram Lalla approaches on January 22, Uttar Pradesh is immersed in a unique atmosphere, resonating with discussions and celebrations surrounding the grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. Villages and cities alike are witnessing vibrant processions, echoing with bhajans, kirtans, and continuous recitations of Ram Charit Manas. The Yogi government, recognizing the fervour of Ram devotees, has orchestrated extensive preparations for the momentous event.

    Following the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Transport Department has devised an elaborate action plan for the grand program scheduled on January 22. A noteworthy aspect of this plan is the inclusion of Ram Bhajans in the public address systems of all buses until January 22, allowing passengers to embark on a joyous journey and draw inspiration from the life of Lord Ram.

    Recently, CM Yogi held a review meeting regarding the Pran Pratistha program, emphasizing the organization of bhajan kirtans, Ramayana and Ramcharit Manas recitations, and Sunderkand programs in Ayodhya's temples from January 14 to March 24, 2024.

    Key Highlights of the Action Plan

    Cleanliness and Ram Bhajans: The Transport Department's action plan emphasizes ensuring cleanliness in all passenger vehicles and bus stations. Furthermore, the public address systems in buses will play Ram Bhajans, featuring famous compositions by various artists, popular contemporary songs, and locally renowned Ram Bhajans.

    Training for Bus Drivers: A crucial component of the plan involves meetings with taxi and tourist bus owners, urging them to reserve vehicles in Ayodhya as needed. Training sessions are also slated for taxi and bus drivers to sensitize them on safe driving, adherence to traffic rules, proper behaviour with tourists, uniform compliance, avoidance of intoxicants, and maintaining vehicle cleanliness.

    Enforcement Teams: To monitor and ensure road safety, enforcement teams with interceptor vehicles will patrol all routes within a 200 km perimeter of Ayodhya. These teams will address issues such as overloading, drunk driving, wrong-side driving, fare violations, and driver dress code.

    Help Desks and Awareness Campaigns: Helpdesks at toll plazas along key routes will assist tourists, and an extensive awareness campaign on road safety and traffic rules will unfold through hoardings, newspapers, publicity vans, digital banners, and social media platforms.

    Emergency Services Deployment: In collaboration with NHAI and PWD, ambulances, patrolling vehicles, and crane services will be deployed on national highways and state highways to ensure road safety during the festive period.

    The Yogi government's multifaceted approach aims to instil curiosity and widespread engagement in the Ramotsav, fostering a connection between the program and the people of Uttar Pradesh.

