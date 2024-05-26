Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Only one entry, stored 3,500 litres of fuel, no fire license: Major safety violations at Rajkot gaming zone

    Officials said that the amusement centre was operating without a no-objection certificate (NOC) for fire clearance and also had just one exit. It is suspected that the fire might have started due to a short circuit, but officials said that the exact cause will be known only after a probe.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 26, 2024, 10:58 AM IST

    At least 35 people were killed in a major fire that occurred in the gaming zone of the TRP amusement and theme park in Rajkot, Gujarat, since the area lacked the necessary permissions to operate. Official sources also state that no documentation of a no-objection certificate (NOC) for fire clearance was discovered.

    In Rajkot, Gujarat, on Saturday night, a major fire that tore through a gaming zone full of people enjoying a summer vacation excursion claimed the lives of at least 35 people, 12 of whom were children.

    There were a tonne of people at the location due to a weekend promotion that offered tickets for just Rs 99. 

    "The reason for the fire has yet to be ascertained. The attempts to douse the fire are underway. We are facing difficulty in the firefighting operation because the temporary structure has collapsed and also due to the wind velocity," a fire department official said.

    There was just one gate, six or seven feet high, allowing entry and departure, according to reports. It was also a fire threat since it contained a store of 1500–2000 litres of diesel for running generators and around 1000–1500 litres of fuel for go-karting.

    Rajkot mayor Nayna Pedhadiya on Saturday said that the administration will launch an investigation as to how such a big gaming zone was functioning without proper licencing. A Special Investigation Team has been tasked with conducting the investigation by the state government.

    Meanwhile, the state government has declared a compensation package that would pay Rs 50,000 to each wounded individual and Rs 4 lakh to the deceased's next of kin. Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel offered his sympathies and promised prompt action.

    In a post on X, he said: “The state government will provide Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured. In this regard, a Special Investigation Team has been formed and assigned to investigate the incident.

    Last Updated May 26, 2024, 10:58 AM IST
