    Chaos at Atishi's hunger strike site, slogans raised against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (WATCH)

    Atishi began her indefinite fast on Friday, accusing Haryana of not releasing Delhi's rightful share of water from the Yamuna River. In a video message from her 'Jal Satyagrah' venue, Atishi vowed to continue her hunger strike until Haryana releases more water for Delhi residents.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 22, 2024, 4:54 PM IST

    Chaos ensued in South Delhi's Bhogal area as Delhi Water Minister Atishi's indefinite hunger strike entered its second day on Saturday (June 22), addressing the ongoing water crisis in the national capital. The protest saw heightened tensions with protesters raising slogans against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal before being escorted out by AAP workers.

    Atishi began her indefinite fast on Friday, accusing Haryana of not releasing Delhi's rightful share of water from the Yamuna River. In a video message from her 'Jal Satyagrah' venue, Atishi vowed to continue her hunger strike until Haryana releases more water for Delhi residents. She highlighted that Haryana released 110 million gallons per day (MGD) less water on Friday, exacerbating the water shortage.

    'Connectivity, commerce, collaboration': PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina issue joint statement (WATCH)

    "One MGD of water serves 28,000 people. A shortage of 100 MGD means 2.8 million people are not getting water in Delhi," Atishi explained.

    A video from the protest site captured the escalating frustration among attendees as announcements urged them to avoid creating chaos.

    BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj criticized Atishi's hunger strike, calling it a "sham" and alleging it was a "political drama" to cover up her "inaction." Swaraj accused Atishi of failing to prepare for the long summer despite clear indications since February.

    The BJP's Delhi unit further attacked Atishi, posting a video claiming no AAP leaders were present at the protest site. "What kind of indefinite Satyagraha is this, where Atishi goes to eat and rest in an AC room during lunchtime and at night! A big scam is going on," the BJP's Delhi unit tweeted.

    Kasaragod Central University SFI union faces backlash over insulting Indian flag; Poster removed amid protests

    In response, AAP leader Sanjay Singh defended Atishi, tweeting, "Fraudsters of BJP should know that whoever sits on Ansan, their medical check-up is done by doctors. Medical reports are prepared. Send your Union Minister, Send Nayab Singh Saini — if you are wrong, give Delhi its share of water."

