A cunning youth was caught on CCTV stealing INR 76,600 from a bank counter in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, while a petrol pump employee was depositing the cash. The thief exploited the crowded environment to snatch the money and escape unnoticed. Local police are currently using the CCTV footage to identify and track down the suspect.

In an act of brazen theft captured entirely on camera, a young man allegedly made off with INR 76, 600 from a bank in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan, while a petrol pump employee was filling out a deposit slip and left the bank on Tuesday, September 15.

In a video that went viral on social media, a cunning youth could be seen standing close to the counter, seizing the moment when the bank employee turned his attention away to swipe the cash stack and make a swift escape from the premises. Since the bank has its CCTV installed, the entire incident was captured on it.

Since banks are often crowded and require constant vigilance during high-value cash transactions, such incidents highlight the importance of keeping money and valuables secure and staying alert while handling cash at bank counters.

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How Did Youth Take Away Money at the Bank?

A bank in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan witnessed a brazen daytime heist when an employee carrying cash collections from a local petrol pump arrived to deposit funds at the counter. The petrol employee reportedly carried cash worth INR 76,600, which caught the eye of a cunning youth who was standing in line.

In a viral video, the youth was seen meticulously keeping an eye on the cash and waiting for the petrol employee, who was depositing his money, to leave the counter after completing the transaction, before swiftly grabbing the cash and fleeing the bank.

At the time of the incident, another customer was standing right next to the cunning youth and depositing money as well, creating a crowded environment that the accused exploited to blend in and execute the quick-handed theft.

The theft in broad daylight went unnoticed among the other customers at the bank, allowing the youth to quickly grab the cash and escape from the premises before anyone could react. The cashier was apparently unaware of the theft as the youth quickly picked up the cash and walked away from the counter before making his escape.

The youth’s attempt to get away with stolen cash from the bank cash counter was captured on the CCTV camera, showing how he casually walked away from the counter after picking up the money.

Authorities Identifying the Accused with CCTV Footage

Following the shocking incident, the Chief Branch Manager of the Bank of Baroda main branch in Jahazpur, Bhilwara, Swaraj Singh Meena, immediately informed the law enforcement about the theft and quickly provided the CCTV camera footage to the responding police.

According to local reports, Jahazpur Police Station arrived on-site right after the incident took place and took custody of the CCTV footage, which shows the suspect taking away the bundle of INR 76,600 from the cashier counter. A formal investigation or FIR has been registered based on a complaint filed by the bank.

It was reported that nearby customers immediately alerted the bank because of the theft and informed the bank staff after noticing that the cash kept at the counter was missing. Therefore, the bank officials immediately checked the CCTV footage to determine how the cash went missing and identify the person responsible for the theft.

The Jahazpur Police are expected to continue examining the CCTV footage and other available evidence to trace the suspect and investigate the theft of INR 76,600 from the bank.

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