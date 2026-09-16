A young auto-rickshaw driver caused panic after climbing the arched iron structure of the Chowk Shikarpur overbridge in Patna. Police successfully rescued him using a crane after a tense 20-minute operation that halted local traffic. Authorities are currently questioning him to determine his motives.

A young man climbed high onto the arched iron structure of an overbridge in Patna on Tuesday, leaving people gathered below fearing that he might jump. But after a stressful 20-minute rescue effort, authorities used a crane to safely lower him back down. The event happened near Patna City's Chowk Shikarpur overbridge. Locals reported the man perched on the iron framework of the bridge to the police, and a squad from the Chowk police station raced to the scene.

From below, bystanders watched anxiously as the young guy ascended several feet over the road. The cops sent in a crane and started figuring out how to bring him down without endangering him or the rescuers since the building was too high to reach safely.

The rescue continued for around 20 to 25 minutes. After carefully reaching and securing the young man, the team managed to bring him down safely. The dramatic rescue also brought traffic on the overbridge to a complete halt.

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Long lines of cars were formed on both sides, and a sizable audience assembled to observe the process. While they carried out the rescue, police officers had to control the crowd.

The guy was identified by police as Jaiprakash Sao, a resident of Patna's Dhavalpura neighbourhood who was originally from the Jamui district. He was an auto-rickshaw driver.It's unclear why Jaiprakash scaled the iron framework of the bridge. He was being questioned by police to find out what caused the incident. The audience that had gathered below was relieved when the operation concluded with Jaiprakash safely back on the ground after about twenty-five minutes of stress.