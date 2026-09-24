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Kolkata Weather Update: Cyclone Arnab Brings Heavy Rain To Multiple Districts; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather Update: Cyclone Arnab has completely changed the Bengal weather right at the start of Ashwin. Kolkata and its surrounding districts are facing massive waterlogging issues after continuous spells of rain since Thursday morning
Will the deep depression cause daylong rain on Thursday?
The Alipore Weather Office confirms that a deep depression has crossed the coast, bringing fresh rain alerts for Kolkata. The system made landfall near Kalingapatnam instead of Kanthi. The weather department reported that Kolkata received over 65 millimetres of rainfall in a single day.
Where is the deep depression located?
The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has already made landfall. The weather system crossed the land late at night, southwest of Kalingapatnam on the northern coast of Andhra Pradesh.
Which districts have heavy rain alerts?
The weather office has issued strict alerts for Alipurduar, Birbhum, Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, Purba Bardhaman, Purba Medinipur, Hooghly, Howrah, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Kolkata, Murshidabad, Nadia, Uttar Dinajpur, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, and Paschim Medinipur.
What does the weather department say?
The weather department states that the system crossed the coast as a deep depression between 11 PM on September 23 and 1 AM on September 24. The storm maintained a maximum wind speed of 55 to 65 kilometres per hour during this time, with gusts reaching up to 75 kilometres per hour.
Where is the deep depression currently positioned?
The deep depression moved west-northwest and currently sits over coastal north Andhra Pradesh. The system was located about 50 kilometres west of Kalingapatnam and 80 kilometres north-northeast of Visakhapatnam at 5:30 AM on Thursday.
When will the depression lose its strength?
The weather department predicts that the system will likely remain a deep depression for the next 12 hours. The storm will then move north-northwest and gradually lose its strength.
Heavy to very heavy rain forecast
The system is directly impacting the Bengal weather right now. Kolkata will likely see mostly cloudy skies since morning. The city expects several spells of light to moderate rain, along with heavy to very heavy thundershowers over the next 24 hours.
What is the Kolkata weather forecast?
Kolkata will likely see a maximum temperature around 29 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 25 degrees Celsius today. The city has already recorded a significant drop in temperature compared to normal levels.
How long will this heavy rain continue?
Kolkata recorded 65.4 millimetres of rain in the last 24 hours. The city received 64.6 millimetres of rainfall if calculated from 8:30 AM on September 23. The deep depression has made landfall, but Kolkata and South Bengal will continue to face cloudy skies and rainy conditions for now. The heavy rain will likely persist for the next 24 hours.
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