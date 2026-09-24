A fatal bus fire on the Yamuna Expressway killed nine passengers and injured several others traveling from Delhi to Mahoba. According to an FIR, the driver and conductor ignored repeated warnings about a burning smell, refused to stop, and were allegedly smoking.

A horrific bus fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida claimed the lives of nine passengers after a sleeper tourist bus travelling from Delhi to Mahoba caught fire late Wednesday night. A passenger complaint filed with police has alleged that the driver and conductor ignored repeated warnings about a burning smell and refused to stop the vehicle before flames broke out.

According to the FIR, the bus had around 30-35 passengers when it left Kashmere Gate in Delhi at about 9 pm. Around 11:30 pm, when the vehicle reached the 33-km mark of the Yamuna Expressway, passengers reportedly noticed a burning smell coming from the driver's cabin.

The passengers allegedly alerted the driver and conductor and asked them to check the source of the smell. The FIR claims the two dismissed the concern, saying such a smell was common in the bus. Passengers reportedly continued to raise the alarm, but the bus was not stopped for inspection.

The FIR further alleges that the driver and conductor were smoking bidis and cigarettes inside the cabin. Soon afterwards, flames reportedly erupted near the driver's seat. When frightened passengers began shouting and asked the driver to stop, he allegedly told them, “I don't care if you die, I won't stop the bus,” according to the FIR. Another version of the statement cited in reports was, “If you want to die, then die; we won't stop the bus.”

By the time the bus eventually stopped, the fire had spread rapidly and dense smoke had filled the vehicle. Several passengers managed to escape by jumping out, while others became trapped inside. Nine people died in the tragedy, with police saying the victims died from burns and suffocation. Several other passengers were injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

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A 64-year-old survivor told NDTV that passengers were sleeping when someone shouted for them to get out. “In no time it was all smoke. Everyone was running,” she said, describing the chaos inside the bus. She also said her husband was unable to get up during the rush to escape.

Another survivor said she woke up after hearing someone bang on the door. She said she abandoned her belongings, did not even put on her shoes and escaped with only her phone. According to her account, passengers were pushing and shoving as they struggled to get out through the smoke.

A preliminary investigation cited in the NDTV report indicated that the fire may have originated from a blast in the bus's air-conditioning system. The blast reportedly ignited engine lubricating oil, allowing the fire to spread rapidly. The exact circumstances surrounding the blaze are being investigated.

The driver and conductor survived and were detained by police for questioning. The FIR accuses them of alleged “deliberate, gross negligence, rashness and reckless disregard” for passenger safety. Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

The bus, registered in Bihar, was also found to have more than 60 traffic fines, with around 20 reportedly unpaid. Records cited by NDTV showed outstanding challans amounting to more than Rs 1.7 lakh, including a recent Rs 18,500 fine issued in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the families of those killed and announced ex-gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh for each deceased passenger's family and Rs 50,000 for those injured. The Uttar Pradesh government also announced compensation and directed officials to ensure treatment for the injured.

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