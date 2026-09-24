An event planner named Vishal went viral on Instagram after sharing a tour of his beautifully decorated 1BHK apartment in Bengaluru. Despite being located in the notoriously expensive Indiranagar neighbourhood, the flat costs just Rs 16,000 a month. The video left netizens shocked and envious of his affordable, aesthetic city home.

In a city where house hunting can feel like an extreme sport, complete with huge security deposits, bidding wars, and landlord interviews that are on par with corporate hiring processes, it may seem impossible to find a cheap home in a great neighbourhood. Vishal, who lives in Bengaluru and plans events and makes material, comes in.

On September 20, he posted a tour of his home on Instagram with a caption that struck a chord with young professionals navigating India's tech capital. “POV (point of view): you’re on your way to your Rs 16K rented home in Bangalore (Bengaluru). Not a luxury apartment. Not a fancy house. Just a little space I can call home. Bangalore life, one rent payment at a time," he wrote.

The video made people feel both awe and envy. Why? Vishal added the final twist to the story in the comments: the 1BHK flat is on 80 Feet Road in Indiranagar, which is one of Bengaluru's most sought-after and notoriously pricey real estate areas. People on Instagram were shocked because in this city, a standard 1BHK rental in a prime area can cost more than Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000.

A Sneak Peek Into Gorgeous Apartment

People were enthralled with the apartment's decor and comfortable vibe despite its startling price tag in a prestigious postal code. Before Vishal enters his carefully designed home through the front entrance, the film opens on a green, tree-canopied residential street going up to the structure. The main living space has black draperies, white tiles, and a blue sofa.

A big picture of Vincent van Gogh's "The Starry Nite" hangs above the sofa, illuminated from above by an eye-catching Ikea paper pendant light that resembles a cloud. Curated photo frames and framed artwork are arranged on a dark oak bookcase. The seating space is completed with a brown beanbag and a simple circular black side table that is also from Ikea and rests atop a rug.

The tour enters a small, well-organised kitchen with light-colored tiled backsplashes and white modular cabinets. It has a traditional three-burner countertop gas stove, a microwave oven, and well-positioned wall racks that store cups, cookware, and utensils made of stainless steel. A silver refrigerator nearby is decorated in travel magnets, picture strips, and quotations, giving it a personality.

Dark bed sheets, warm fairy lights above a collage of postcard pictures, a wall-mounted whiteboard, and an LED corner floor lamp that casts ambient purple light all contribute to the bedroom's serene, melancholy atmosphere. Vishal's flat serves as a reminder that, with perseverance, creative interior design, and a little bit of luck, a comfortable home in the middle of the city doesn't always have to break the bank at a time when urban housing costs continue to pressure young professionals throughout India's cities.

Watch Viral Video

How Did Internet React?

One person called the discovery nothing short of mythical, writing, “Finding 1BHK for Rs 16K in a good area in Bangalore is like the eighth wonder of the world. Whatever magic you did, share with us.”

Another asked, “May I ask which area? Because I'm so surprised you can find 16k 1BHK in Bangalore in a good prime location.”

A third admitted, “Such a beautiful place in Rs 16K. I feel so jealous. How did you find one?”