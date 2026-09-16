A driver has been arrested in a hit-and-run case in Greater Noida after a video of the incident went viral. The victim, Himanshu, was hit by a speeding car and alleged the driver was drunk. The vehicle has been seized by Bisrakh police.

Driver Arrested in Greater Noida Hit-and-Run

In another hit-and-run case in the Delh-NCR region, a car hit a pedestrian in Greater Noida earlier this month with the victim stating that the vehicle was being driven at a high speed and it appeared that the driver was under influence of liquor. Bisrakh Police arrested the driver allegedly involved in the Greater Noida accident case. Vehicle has been seized. Like the incident involving the Gurgaon woman biker who was hit by the car, a “video of the Noida incident” on social media also went viral. The video shows the man, almost in the middle of the road, being hit by the car and falling down.

Police Confirm Swift Action

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Central Noida, Swatantra Singh, stated that prompt action was initiated soon after the incident was reported. "Regarding the hit-and-run video that went viral on social media, we want to clarify that this incident happened on September 5 in the Bisrakh police station area. Around 4:30 am in the morning, an individual was crossing the road when a car hit him and sped away," he said.

"The Bisrakh police immediately took action and registered a case. The vehicle involved has been seized. Necessary legal procedures are underway," the official said.

Officials said that the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Bisrakh police station. They said swift tracking led to the arrest of the driver and the confiscation of the vehicle.

Victim Alleges Driver Was Drunk

The victim, identified as Himanshu, who sustained injuries in the incident, said he was hit while he was crossing the road. “It was my birthday on the 5th, so after work I went out with my wife. While crossing the road at Ek Murti Chowk, a car was being driven at a very high and reckless speed. The car hit me at what appeared to be a speed of over 100 km/h and drove away. The way the car was being driven, it appeared to me that the driver might have been under the influence of alcohol," Himanshu told ANI.

The police have registered a case and are carrying out further investigations.

Spate of Accidents in NCR

The incident comes days after a hit-and-run case in which a woman biker was hit by a car in Gurgaon. The driver and an occupant of the car were subsequently arrested. (ANI)