Sushma Bothra's Instagram post, celebrating the profound love of fathers, captivated audiences on July 14, 2026, amassing an impressive 3 million likes and 27,000 comments. The viral content prompted a wave of emotional responses from users across the platform.

3 million — that’s the staggering number of likes Sushma Bothra racked up with her Instagram post on July 14, 2026. Celebrating the deep affection and sacrifice of fathers, the post also drew over 27,000 comments. It struck a chord with millions across the social media platform.

What happened next? Users connected deeply with the paternal love theme. This huge engagement made the post a digital phenomenon, showing how much people appreciate fathers. Tens of thousands of comments poured in, celebrating dads and their key role in our lives. It created a powerful collective narrative.

Video Goes Viral!

In the viral video, an older father pulls goodies from his bag as he realizes his daughter is home. This heartwarming video gained massive traction, striking a chord with users' hearts. The video is a testimony to how beautiful a father-daughter bond is. The video shows a father's sensitive side towards his daughter and how he refuses to take care of her, despite being this old.

Take a look at the video here!

How Netizen's Reacted!

One user wrote, “It's very emotional to see your parents getting old.” Another comment read, “No love in this world compares to a father's love.” Another comment read, “Papa jaise pyar koi nhi kar sakta but mere pass Papa hi nahi hai.” While one more comment read, “Mujhe bhi apne papa ki yad aa gyi lekin mere papa nhi hai is duniya me miss you papa.”