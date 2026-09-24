The Supreme Court heard Tamil Nadu's plea for Cauvery water, where it alleged a 20 TMC shortfall and crop loss. Karnataka defended its position, citing a drought-like situation but stated it was complying with CWMA directives to release water.

Tamil Nadu's Arguments

The Supreme Court on Thursday considered Tamil Nadu’s plea seeking release of its share of Cauvery water amid competing claims by the two States over the availability of water, with Tamil Nadu alleging a shortfall of 20 TMC and Karnataka citing drought conditions in its basin.

Tamil Nadu alleged before a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that it had suffered crop losses due to inadequate water while Karnataka maintained that it was itself grappling with drought conditions.

Appearing for Tamil Nadu, senior counsel CS Vaidyanathan said the State had already lost its Purvai crop, an early or late Kharif crop, because of the shortage of water. He alleged that Karnataka was “taking all the water” and said Tamil Nadu was seeking enforcement of the Cauvery water-sharing arrangement.

The bench asked Tamil Nadu about the extent of the alleged shortfall, to which Vaidyanathan responded that the State said it assessed the deficit at 20 TMC, while Karnataka had put it at 16 TMC. He alleged that the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) had failed to adequately address the shortfall and sought directions to make up the deficit.

Karnataka's Response

Karnataka opposed the plea, with senior counsel Shyam Divan telling the bench that the State was facing a drought-like situation. He said Karnataka had nevertheless continued releasing water in compliance with the directions issued by the CWMA.

“This is a difficult situation for us, but we are complying,” Divan said, adding that Karnataka had already released water despite the prevailing scarcity. Divan further submitted that the monsoon was retreating and Karnataka had little prospect of receiving further rainfall. Tamil Nadu, he said, would have the benefit of the North-East monsoon, unlike Karnataka.

Court's Observation and Order

The bench noted that Karnataka had released 6,000 cusecs and observed that Tamil Nadu's grievance concerned the alleged deficit, which the CWMA would have to consider. The apex court thereafter sought Karnataka's response to Tamil Nadu's application seeking release of its share of Cauvery water and posted the matter for further hearing on October 12.

Background of the Plea

Tamil Nadu on August 3 approached the top court seeking enforcement of a decision by the CWMA directing Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of Cauvery water daily for 15 days. It had challenged the non-implementation of the CWMA's July 30 direction for the release of water from Karnataka's Kabini and Krishna Raja Sagara reservoirs.

The State has sought a total release of 4.536 TMC of water, corresponding to 3,500 cusecs per day over 15 days. It has urged that the stipulated quantity be released by August 12. It sought directions to resolve the issue and ensure that Tamil Nadu receives its rightful share of Cauvery water within the stipulated time. (ANI)