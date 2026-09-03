The Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) arrested Rahul Chaudhary, a 25-year-old wanted accused in the JET 2021 exam scam. He was absconding and is alleged to have helped arrange dummy candidates for the agricultural entrance exam.

The Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) has arrested a wanted accused in a case related to the use of a dummy candidate to appear in the Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2021 examination, officials said.

Wanted Accused Arrested

According to the Rajasthan Police, accused Rahul Chaudhary, 25, a resident of Nangal Sirs in Jaipur district, was arrested on September 2 after remaining absconding for a long period. Additional Director General of Police, SOG, Rajasthan, Vishal Bansal said Chaudhary is wanted in Case No. 22/2021 registered at the SOG police station in Jaipur under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 3/6 of the Rajasthan Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 1992.

Investigation Uncovers Racket

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the JET 2021 examination, in which dummy candidates were allegedly made to appear on behalf of actual candidates to help them qualify for admission. The examination, conducted on August 8, 2021, was held at 96 examination centres across six cities of Rajasthan -- Bikaner, Kota, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Ajmer and Jaipur. During the investigation, the SOG allegedly found that a group was involved in arranging dummy candidates to appear in the examination in place of genuine candidates and facilitating financial transactions in connection with the arrangement.

38 Arrested in Connection with Case

Police said a total of 38 accused have so far been arrested or detained in connection with the case. During the investigation, information allegedly emerged about Rahul Chaudhary helping candidates appear for the examination through dummy candidates. Following his arrest, further investigation and questioning are being carried out by the SOG.

About the JET Examination

The JET examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by agricultural universities and other participating institutions in Rajasthan. The examination has included programmes and subjects related to agriculture, horticulture, veterinary and allied disciplines.

The investigation in the case is being conducted under the supervision of SOG officials, including Superintendent of Police SOG Rajasthan Jaipur, and is continuing. Further details regarding Chaudhary's alleged role and other persons linked to the examination irregularities are expected to emerge during the investigation. (ANI)