The Delhi government has approved a plan for multi-utility ducts (MUDs) to prevent recurring road digging. The underground corridors will house utilities like cables and pipelines, aiming to ease traffic. A pilot project will begin in Chandni Chowk.

Delhi to Get Multi-Utility Ducts to End Road Digging

The Delhi government has approved a plan to develop multi-utility ducts (MUDs) across the capital to address the recurring problem of roads being dug up for utility work. The underground corridors will be used to accommodate essential services such as electricity cables, water and gas pipelines, fire-hydrant networks and other utilities.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the system will reduce the need for different agencies to repeatedly dig and repair the same roads. This is expected to ease traffic disruptions, reduce inconvenience for commuters and help preserve the condition of Delhi’s roads. She said the initiative is part of the government’s plan to build infrastructure, keeping the city’s future needs in mind.

Pilot Project in Chandni Chowk

The project will initially be taken up as a pilot in Chandni Chowk. Two stretches have been proposed for the first phase — 310 metres on Esplanade Road and 560 metres on Mor Sarai Road. The government will use the experience from these two locations to plan similar ducts in other parts of Delhi.

Expert Oversight and Technical Features

An expert technical committee will be formed to oversee the project and provide guidance. It will include officials from discoms, the Delhi Jal Board, the Public Works Department and other departments.

The ducts will have provisions for ventilation, fire safety, maintenance access and emergency response to ensure that different services can operate safely underground.

A Coordinated Approach to Urban Infrastructure

The government said the project will bring a more coordinated approach to underground utility planning in Delhi. Instead of agencies carrying out excavation separately, common underground corridors will allow services to be maintained and expanded more efficiently, while helping the city move towards safer, cleaner and more organised infrastructure. (ANI)