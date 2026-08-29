A crude oil tanker overturned and caught fire on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Khalapur after its brakes reportedly failed. The driver was rescued without severe injuries. The blaze was doused by the Khopoli Municipal Fire Brigade.

Oil Tanker Fire on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

A major emergency response was triggered on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway after a crude oil tanker caught fire near Khalapur following an alleged brake failure, authorities said here on Saturday.

According to local authorities, the tanker was en route from Pune toward Mumbai when the driver experienced a mechanical failure in the vehicle's braking system. The loss of control caused the tanker to overturn, subsequently catching fire.

The driver, who was briefly trapped inside the overturned cabin, was safely pulled out of the vehicle without severe injuries. Upon receiving emergency calls, personnel from the Khopoli Municipal Fire Brigade reached the spot with fire tenders and launched a firefighting operation. The blaze was successfully doused, preventing further damage or spread along the stretch. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

Two Die in Mumbai Building Fire

Earlier on August 12, two people died, and eight others were injured after a fire broke out on the 11th floor of a ground-plus-12-storey building on Church Road in Mumbai. The blaze erupted at around 10:02 pm at the Shanta Bhavan Building near St. Xavier's School in Vile Parle (West).

The fire spread through the electrical wiring, electrical installations, AC unit, household articles, sofa, bed, false ceiling, and kitchen utensils of the building, spanning an area of approximately 4,000 square feet.

According to Fire Officer V Bhosale, eight fire tenders were deployed to the scene and rescued 15 people from the building's terrace. A woman and a child died in the incident, while two people were hospitalised. He added that the fire has currently been brought under control and the precise cause will be ascertained only after a detailed investigation. (ANI)