Celebrations for BJP: Party's Triumph in Hindi Belt States

Assembly Elections Results 2023

The vote counting for the assembly elections 2023 took place on Sunday. Bharatiya Janta Party declared their massive victory in three states. According to the results, BJP has secured victory in the Hindi belt states and made a comeback in two states previously ruled by Congress. Additionally, the BJP has successfully retained power in Madhya Pradesh while Congress has declared victory in a Southern state.

Celebration

BJP candidates, supporters, and ministers have commenced the celebrations. Later in the evening, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address the winners and all the supporters at the festivities.