Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Who is the ideal CM candidate from BJP?

Jaipur: The latest updates from the Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 suggest that BJP is on its way to secure more than 100 seats out of 199 Rajasthan assembly seats. The state is witnessing a rise of the BJP once again. All eyes are eagerly awaiting the final announcement of the elections results.

Vasundhara Raje

The BJP candidate Vasundhara Raje has been the Chief Minister of Rajasthan in the past. The party has not yet announced who will assume the role of the present Chief Minister in case of victory. Despite not being the official CM candidate, Vasundhara Raje actively participated in the election campaign. With the election results pending, the question looms whether Vasundhara Raje will be appointed as the CM, or another candidate will be chosen for the role.

Balaknath

Balaknath is contesting for the Tijara seat in Rajasthan. According to the exit polls, he is the most popular face of the BJP. If the party chooses to introduce a new face for the position of the CM, expectations for Balaknath might be elevated. Similar to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Balaknath shares a connection with the Nath sect.

Diya Kumari

Diya Kumari from the royal family of Jaipur, is emerging as a popular contender for the Chief Minister race. Notably, Vasundhara Raje also hails from a royal family. Speculations are that Diya Kumari holds a strong stature to assume this crucial role.

CP Joshi

CP Joshi is the President of Rajasthan BJP. In the past, the party has achieved success under his leadership. His popularity in the state and strong political career make him a strong candidate for the CM’s role.