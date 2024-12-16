Delhi woman accuses UP BJP leader of sexual assault at gunpoint, FIR registered

A Delhi woman has accused a UP BJP leader of sexually assaulting her at gunpoint in Mathura under the pretext of offering a job. An FIR has been filed, and an investigation is underway. The accused denies the allegations, calling them baseless.

A woman from Delhi has accused a BJP functionary of sexually assaulting her at gunpoint in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. The FIR has been filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rape and criminal intimidation, following the woman's complaint.

According to Anand Kumar Shahi, the SHO of the Highway Police Station, the FIR was lodged under sections 64(1) (rape) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) against the accused. Shahi stated that the woman would be presented before a magistrate to record her statement, and a thorough investigation into the case is underway. Further action will be taken based on the findings.



The accused, identified as a former national executive member of the BJP's Kisan Morcha and a leader of the Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha, has denied the allegations. He described the accusations as baseless, claiming they were an attempt to tarnish his reputation, according to a TOI report.

In her police complaint, the woman revealed that she had been in touch with the accused for about four years through Facebook. The two were discussing NGO-related projects when the accused allegedly invited her to Mathura under the pretence of offering her a job. On September 14, the woman and her friend arrived at Narhauli intersection, where they were picked up by the accused and his associate. They were then taken to a location on Govardhan Road.

Once at the location, the accused reportedly asked the woman’s friend and his associate to leave for a work discussion, locking the door behind them. To the woman's shock, the accused then allegedly pulled out a pistol, forced her into a sexual assault, and threatened to kill her if she spoke about the incident. Afterwards, he allegedly dropped her at a bus stand and instructed her to come alone if she wanted a job.



The woman initially approached local police, but she claims her complaint was ignored due to the accused's influence in the community. Despite making several rounds to the police station, her complaint went unaddressed. It was only after she escalated the matter to authorities in Delhi that the FIR was filed three months after the incident.

The woman’s identity has been kept confidential by Supreme Court guidelines for cases of sexual assault.

