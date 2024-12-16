Thane tragedy: Missing teen girl found dead in creek 9 days after argument with mother over phone usage

A 15-year-old girl from Dombivli, Thane district, was found dead in a creek on Saturday, nearly nine days after she went missing from home.

Thane tragedy: Missing teen girl found dead in creek 9 days after argument with mother over phone usage
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 16, 2024, 11:40 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 16, 2024, 11:40 AM IST

A 15-year-old girl from Dombivli, Thane district, was found dead in a creek on Saturday, nearly nine days after she went missing from home. Police believe the teenager took her own life after an argument with her mother over excessive phone use.

According to the Vishnu Nagar police, the incident began on December 5 when the girl’s mother reprimanded her for spending too much time on her mobile phone and advised her to focus on her studies. In an angry outburst, the teenager left the house, and her family reported her missing the following day.

The police registered a missing person’s complaint and later an FIR on charges of kidnapping. During their investigation, authorities were alerted to a message indicating that a girl had jumped into a creek from the Motagaon bridge in Dombivli on the same day she went missing.

On Saturday afternoon, a body was discovered in the creek, and it was identified as that of the missing teenager by her family. The body was subsequently sent for a postmortem at a government hospital. While the cause of death has not been confirmed yet, the police have registered a case of accidental death, and further investigations are ongoing.

