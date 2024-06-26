Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Railways told to pay over Rs 1 lakh to Delhi woman whose luggage was stolen during travel

    Jaya Kumari, a resident of New Delhi, realised that her bag containing a laptop, a wrist watch, jewellery and shawls was stolen while she was travelling on Malwa Express from New Delhi to Indore in a reserved coach in January 2016.

    Railways told to pay over Rs 1 lakh to Delhi woman whose luggage was stolen during travel gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 26, 2024, 10:27 AM IST

    Observing that there was negligence and deficiency in services by the Indian Railway, a consumer commission here has directed its general manager concerned to pay more than Rs 1.08 lakh to a passenger whose luggage was stolen during a journey.

    The complaint, which was being heard by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (Central District), stated that in January 2016, while the passenger was travelling in a Malwa Express reserved coach between Jhansi and Gwalior, his bag containing valuables worth Rs 80,000 was stolen by some unauthorised passengers.

    "It was the duty of the railways for safe, secure and comfortable journey as well as safety and security of belongings of passengers," the lawsuit stated.

    The commission, comprising its president Inder Jeet Singh and member Rashmi Bansal, said it had the territorial jurisdiction to try the case as the complainant boarded the train from New Delhi and there was "a continuity of the journey" till its arrival in Indore. It also said in an order issued on June 3 that the opposing party's office—the General Manager of Indian Railway—was located inside the commission's jurisdiction.

    The commission rejected the argument of the railways that the complainant was negligent about her belongings and that the luggage was not booked.

    "There would not have been such an incidence if the other party or its employees had not been negligent or provided inadequate services. The complainant is deemed entitled to compensation of loss of Rs 80,000 as there is no further defence or evidence to refute the worth of the things she took on her trip," the panel stated.

    It also awarded Rs 20,000 as damages for suffering inconvenience, harassment and mental agony besides Rs 8,000 towards litigation cost.
     

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2024, 10:27 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India issues advisory for citizens in violence-hit Kenya anr

    India issues advisory for citizens in violence-hit Kenya

    'Malabar State' row: CPM slams Samastha leader Musthafa Mundupara controversial remark on dividing Kerala amid plus one seat crisis anr

    'Malabar State' row: CPM slams Samastha leader's controversial remark on dividing Kerala

    Karnataka tourists allege physical assault extortion by Goa forest department at Sural falls near Belagavi vkp

    Karnataka tourists allege physical assault, extortion by Goa forest dept at Sural falls near Belagavi

    Om Birla vs K Suresh: First election for Lok Sabha Speaker post in nearly 50 years gcw

    Om Birla vs K Suresh: Rare election for Lok Sabha Speaker post today in nearly 50 years

    Kerala: Second year MBBS student found hanging in Palakkad Medical College anr

    Kerala: Second-year MBBS student found hanging in Palakkad Medical College

    Recent Stories

    Kalki 2898 AD SHOCKER: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film tickets sold for Rs 2300 in THIS city RBA

    Kalki 2898 AD SHOCKER: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film tickets sold for Rs 2300 in THIS city

    India issues advisory for citizens in violence-hit Kenya anr

    India issues advisory for citizens in violence-hit Kenya

    Why has a German community ordered to slaughter all its pigeons? RKK

    Why has a German community ordered to slaughter all its pigeons?

    Karnataka JDS MLC Suraj Revanna faces second same sex sexual assault accusation case filed by his friend vkp

    Karnataka JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna faces second same-sex sexual assault accusation, case filed by his friend

    'Malabar State' row: CPM slams Samastha leader Musthafa Mundupara controversial remark on dividing Kerala amid plus one seat crisis anr

    'Malabar State' row: CPM slams Samastha leader's controversial remark on dividing Kerala

    Recent Videos

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon