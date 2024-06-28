Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Delhi-NCR drenched: Heavy rains flood roads, submerge cars, and slow traffic (WATCH)

    Several visuals shared by users on social media platform X showed inundated roads and long traffic jams in various parts of Delhi. The Safdarjung Observatory, the city's primary weather station, recorded 154 mm of rainfall between yesterday and this morning, according to the IMD.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 28, 2024, 9:50 AM IST

    Delhi-NCR on Friday (June 28) experienced heavy rainfall for the second consecutive day, bringing significant relief from the scorching heat but also causing widespread waterlogging. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more showers throughout the day.

    On Thursday, heavy rain brought the temperature down to 35.4 degrees Celsius. This relief comes after Delhi endured nine heatwave days in June, a stark contrast to none in the previous two years.

    In a related incident, a portion of the roof at Delhi airport's Terminal 1 collapsed amid the heavy rain early Friday morning, resulting in one death and injuries to eight others. The collapse damaged several vehicles, including cabs, and led to the temporary suspension of all departures from Terminal 1. Check-in counters were also closed as a precautionary measure.

    The incident was reported to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) around 5:30 am. The roof sheet and support beams fell onto cars parked in the pick-up and drop area of Terminal 1, which serves only domestic flights. During the rescue operations, a man was pulled from a car that had been struck by an iron beam.

