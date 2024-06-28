Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Roof collapse at Delhi airport terminal 1 halts operations, 1 dead, several injured

    The incident, reported to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) around 5:30 am, involved the roof sheet and support beams collapsing onto the cars parked in the pick-up and drop area of Terminal 1, which handles only domestic flight operations.

    In a tragic incident, a portion of the roof collapsed amid heavy rain at Delhi airport's Terminal 1 on Friday (June 28) morning, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to eight others. The collapse, which damaged several vehicles, including cabs, led to the temporary suspension of all departures from Terminal 1 and the closure of check-in counters as a precautionary measure.

    The incident, reported to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) around 5:30 am, involved the roof sheet and support beams collapsing onto the cars parked in the pick-up and drop area of Terminal 1, which handles only domestic flight operations. A man was rescued from a car that had been struck by an iron beam during the incident.

    A spokesperson for the Delhi airport confirmed the situation, saying that the roof collapse was due to heavy rain that had been ongoing since early morning.

    "There are injuries reported, and emergency personnel are working to provide all necessary assistance and medical aid to those affected. As a result of this incident, all departures from Terminal 1 are temporarily suspended, and check-in counters are closed as a safety measure. We sincerely regret this disruption and apologize for any inconvenience caused," the statement read.

    The spokesperson also announced that all departing flights from Terminal 1 operated by IndiGo and SpiceJet would be cancelled until 2 pm today.

    Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, said that he was "personally monitoring" the situation and confirmed that the injured had been hospitalised. "First responders are working at the site. Also advised the airlines to assist all affected passengers at T1. The injured have been evacuated to hospital," he posted on social media platform X.

