Railway passengers can now order food via WhatsApp; here's how

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced on Monday that passengers travelling on select trains will soon be able to order food via WhatsApp.

Passengers travelling in the Indian Railways will now be able to order food via WhatsApp while on the move by entering their PNR number.

"To make its e-catering services more customer-centric, Indian Railways recently launched WhatsApp communication for train passengers to order food through e-catering services. For this purpose, a business WhatsApp number +91-8750001323 has been established," the Railway Ministry said in its statement.

Initially, a two-stage implementation of e-catering services using WhatsApp Communication was planned. In the first phase, the Business WhatsApp number will send a message to the client who has purchased an e-ticket and has chosen to use e-catering services by visiting www.ecatering.irctc.co.in.

Customers can book meals of their choice from restaurants available at stations en route directly through the IRCTC e-catering website without even having to download the app.

In the service's next step, the WhatsApp number will become an interactive two-way communication platform for the customer, with an AI-powered chatbot handling all e-catering service requests for the passengers and booking meals for them.

Currently, WhatsApp communication has been implemented for e-catering services on select trains. The service will be expanded to other trains following consumer feedback and ideas.

E-catering is an IRCTC service that allows travellers to book food from partner restaurants and food outlets using a smartphone app. Customers receive approximately 50000 meals daily via the services available on its website and app.

