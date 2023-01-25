Indian Railway likely to launch mini Vande Bharat Express by March: Report

The mini Vande Bharat Express will serve shorter routes and improve passengers' access to high-speed trains. The mini express train, like the bigger Vande Bharat Express, will be made at the Integral Coach Factory.

Indian Railway plans to launch the first mini Vande Bharat Express as a pilot project by March and April 2023. If the pilot proves successful, the Indian Railways may introduce mini trains nationwide. The Indian government is considering introducing a new, smaller version of the high-speed Vande Bharat Express trains.

Following reports, the 'mini Vande Bharat Express' trains will have eight coaches, and the design is nearing completion. However, an official announcement has yet to be made by Railways.

The mini Vande Bharat Express reportedly will run for 4-5 hours and cover shorter distances in 2-tier cities, including Amritsar-Jammu, Kanpur-Jhansi, Jalandhar-Ludhiana, Coimbatore-Madurai, and Nagpur-Pune. However, if the number of people travelling on these trains on specific routes increases, more coaches will be added. It follows a similar model to the Delhi Metro, which did the same with the city's urban trains.

The country currently operates eight Vande Bharat trains on various routes, including Nagpur-Bilaspur, Delhi-Varanasi, Gandhinagar-Mumbai, and Chennai-Mysuru. The Indian Railways intends to run 75 Vande Bharat trains by the end of this year, with 400 planned over the next three years. The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Perambur, Chennai, designed and manufactured the Vande Bharat Express as part of the flagship Make-in-India initiative.

