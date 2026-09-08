Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP govt over the Delhi building collapse, alleging a 'shameful pattern' of inaction before tragedies. He cited past incidents and questioned why the 'triple engine' government failed to prevent the disaster.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has launched a sharp attack on the BJP government over the building collapse at Delhi’s Satya Niketan, alleging that authorities act only after tragedies occur instead of taking preventive measures. Citing recent incidents in Saidulajab and Hauz Rani, Gandhi accused the government of failing to ensure accountability.

Rahul Gandhi Slams 'Shameful Pattern' of Inaction

In a post on X on Monday, Gandhi alleged that the BJP government follows a "shameful pattern" of failing to take preventive measures before accidents and then blaming lower-level officials after such incidents. "Every time, the BJP government follows the same shameful pattern—no prevention before accidents, just grandstanding after them, pinning blame on a few low-level officers, while the real culprits remain unaccountable," Gandhi said.

"The collapse of the building packed with students at Satya Niketan is no isolated tragedy. In the last 4 months, 6 people died in a similar disaster in Saidulajab, and a fire in Hauz Rani claimed 22 lives. Every time, lives, dreams, and aspirations get buried under rubble—and every time, any real action is nowhere to be found," he said.

Gandhi further alleged that those demanding accountability are targeted with "insulting labels" and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to "shame, defame, and silence" those who raise questions. "And when you demand accountability, the Prime Minister himself slaps you with insulting labels like "brainwashed Naxal, grumpy uncle"—the intent being to shame, defame, and silence anyone who dares to ask questions," he said.

Turning to the Delhi government, Rahul Gandhi said the national capital has a "triple engine" government and questioned the reason behind the alleged lack of action. "For 12 years, this government has spun you around with lofty talk about the whole world, but never addressed the real issues. Delhi has a 'triple engine' government, so what's the excuse for this helplessness now?" he said.

Building Owners Arrested Following Collapse

The Satya Niketan building collapse triggered a large-scale rescue operation and raised questions over construction and safety compliance. The death toll in the incident has risen to seven, while 12 people have been rescued, according to Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, the Duty Magistrate of Patiala House on Monday Night remanded Mahesh Gupta to two days' police custody. His parents, Hariram Gupta and Urmila Gupta, have been remanded to judicial custody. They were produced at the residence of the duty magistrate late at night.

They have been arrested in connection with the Satya Niketan Building collapse case in which seven people lost their lives after a five-storey building collapsed on September 6.

Duty Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Bhavya Karhail passed the order of remand after hearing the submissions of Delhi police and defence counsel Yashpal Singh.

According to Delhi Police, the building’s electricity connection was in Hariram Gupta’s name, while his son was handling its management. The property was registered in the name of Hariram’s wife, Urmila Gupta.