Ranchi Police clarified that the alleged kidnapping of an LJP MLA's son was not an abduction but an assault. The incident was the result of an alcohol-fueled fight between two student groups outside a private university, police said.

The Ranchi Police swung into action on Monday after receiving a call from Chatra Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MLA Janardan Paswan reporting that his son, Saurav, had been kidnapped near the gate of a private university. However, after preliminary investigation, the authorities clarified that the incident was not an abduction but an assault stemming from an alcohol-fueled fight between student groups.

Police Clarify Incident as Assault, Not Abduction

Explaining the case, Ranchi Superintendent of Police (SP) Paras Rana stated that the incident began as a personal dispute between two student groups outside the university gates. According to the police, Saurav was consuming alcohol with his friends. When one of the friends called another individual from the same university, an argument between the students began, followed by a physical altercation. Another set of people from the other side also arrived, leading to another argument and escalating the situation.

"The facts that have emerged so far are that the MLA from Chatra had called the police and reported that his son had been kidnapped. However, after the police went to the spot and verified the facts, it was found that there had been a dispute between two groups of students outside the gate of Amity University. The group involving the student named Saurav was consuming alcohol with his friends. One of the friends called another student of the university, following which an argument and exchange of abuses took place while they were under the influence of alcohol. Subsequently, some people from the other side arrived, and another argument took place, followed by a physical altercation," he said.

Suspects Detained, Investigation Underway

SP Rana underlined that Saurav was taken around the surrounding area during the fight in a vehicle, and after being assaulted, was dropped off near the Assembly. He added that the police have identified individuals from the opposing group and have detained several suspects for questioning, while others fled the scene.

"The police have identified the boys from the other group. Some people have been detained for questioning, and necessary legal action is being taken. Breathalyser tests are being conducted on people from both sides, and their alcohol levels are being checked. Some others have fled, while some have been detained for questioning. The clear facts will emerge only after the investigation. However, prima facie, the matter appears to be primarily a case of assault and the circumstances that developed following the assault,” he said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)