NSUI president Vinod Jakhar disputed the official death toll of seven in the Satya Niketan building collapse, claiming he saw 11 bodies at a hospital. He alleged a government cover-up and demanded a probe, accountability, and regulation of PGs.

NSUI questions official death toll, alleges cover-up

National Students' Union of India (NSUI) president Vinod Jakhar questioned the reported death toll in the Satya Niketan building collapse incident, claiming that 11 bodies were present at a university hospital when he visited and alleging that the government was concealing the actual number of deaths. “When we visited the university hospital, there were 11 bodies there. How can the government claim that only seven deaths occurred? It is a lie; the government is concealing the truth,” Jakhar said.

Demands for investigation and accountability

Jakhar demanded an investigation into the incident and accountability for those responsible, while questioning the availability of hostel facilities for students at Delhi University. “Who is behind this? Action must be taken against those responsible. Why hasn't Delhi University built a single hostel in the last ten years? Who promotes these PGs? Who is shielding them? Accountability must be fixed,” he said.

The NSUI president also demanded a law to regulate rents charged by private paying guest (PG) accommodations and called for regular monitoring and auditing of such facilities. “A law should be enacted to regulate arbitrary rents; proper monitoring and auditing must be implemented,” Jakhar said.

He said the student organisation would continue its campaign until its demands were addressed. “Our struggle will continue until such a law is passed, hostels are built at Delhi University, the government ensures justice for students, and action is taken regarding these dilapidated buildings,” he said.

Arrests made in connection with collapse

The Satya Niketan building collapse triggered a large-scale rescue operation and raised questions over construction and safety compliance. The death toll in the incident has risen to seven, while 12 people have been rescued, according to Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, the Duty Magistrate of Patiala House on Monday Night remanded Mahesh Gupta to two days' police custody. His parents, Hariram Gupta and Urmila Gupta, have been remanded to judicial custody. They were produced at the residence of the duty magistrate late at night.

They have been arrested in connection with the Satya Niketan Building collapse case in which seven people lost their lives after a five-storey building collapsed on September 6. Duty Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Bhavya Karhail passed the order of remand after hearing the submissions of Delhi police and defence counsel Yashpal Singh.

According to Delhi Police, the building’s electricity connection was in Hariram Gupta’s name, while his son was handling its management. The property was registered in the name of Hariram’s wife, Urmila Gupta.