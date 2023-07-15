Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rahul Gandhi moves Supreme Court to seek stay on defamation case conviction

    Former Wayanad MP an Congress leader Rahul Gandhi moves Supreme Court, days after the Gujarat High Court refused to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case over 'Modi surname'. The conviction in the case led to his disqualification as Lok Sabha MP.

    Rahul Gandhi moves Supreme Court to seek stay on defamation case conviction
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 15, 2023, 4:46 PM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Gujarat High Court's refusal to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case over 'Modi surname'. The conviction in the case led to his disqualification as Lok Sabha MP.

    The petition of the Congress leader, regarding his conviction in a criminal defamation case over the 'Modi Thieves' remark, was dismissed by the Gujarat High Court on July 7. The case arose from a comment made by Gandhi during the 2019 Lok Sabha campaign, where he questioned the common surname among individuals like Lalit Modi and Nirav Modi, asking, 'Why do all thieves have the same surname?'

    The High Court observed that the Congress leader deliberately used the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech during a political rally to create sensation and influence the outcome of the 2019 Lok Sabha election. 

    The court stated, "The accused did not stop there but imputed that 'saare choro ke naam Modi hi kyu hai (why do all thieves have the Modi surname in common)'. Thus, the present case would certainly fall within the category of seriousness of the offence." 

    Additionally, the court noted that the Congress leader was facing multiple criminal cases across the country, including one filed by the grandson of VD Savarkar, emphasizing the importance of integrity in politics.

    The High Court upheld the Surat Sessions Court's decision to reject Gandhi's plea for a stay on his conviction. As a result, his conviction led to his disqualification as a member of the Lok Sabha. Justice Hemant Prachchhak, who dismissed the plea, considered the trial court's sentence of a two-year jail term to be fair, just, and legal. The court emphasized that the grant of a stay on a conviction is not the norm but an exception reserved for rare cases, and determined that this case did not fall into that exceptional category.

    The judgment highlighted that Gandhi's attempt to seek a stay on the conviction was based on non-existent grounds. It emphasized that the principle of law dictates that staying a conviction is an exception rather than a rule, applied only in extraordinary circumstances. 

    The court also noted that disqualification applies not only to Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), and pointed out the existence of multiple pending criminal cases against the applicant.

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2023, 4:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Opinion The ever-growing stature of Narendra Modi, the world leader

    Opinion: The ever-rising stature of Narendra Modi, the world leader

    Karnataka govt scheme providing Rs 2,000 per month to women to start on Monday

    Karnataka govt scheme providing Rs 2,000 per month to women to start on Monday

    A Frustrated Dynast: Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi for remarks on PM Modi AJR

    A Frustrated Dynast: Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi for remarks on PM Modi

    From dates salad to cauliflower and carrot tandoori: UAE lays out vegetarian spread for PM Modi AJR

    From dates salad to cauliflower and carrot tandoori: UAE lays out vegetarian spread for PM Modi

    Delhi is drowning, but Kejriwal blaming others from his 'Sheeshmahal': BJP AJR

    Delhi is drowning, but Kejriwal blaming others from his 'Sheeshmahal': BJP

    Recent Stories

    Mirchi Vada to Pyaaz Kachori: 6 popular street foods in Rajasthan vma

    Mirchi Vada to Pyaaz Kachori: 6 popular street foods in Rajasthan

    Opinion The ever-growing stature of Narendra Modi, the world leader

    Opinion: The ever-rising stature of Narendra Modi, the world leader

    Karnataka govt scheme providing Rs 2,000 per month to women to start on Monday

    Karnataka govt scheme providing Rs 2,000 per month to women to start on Monday

    A Frustrated Dynast: Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi for remarks on PM Modi AJR

    A Frustrated Dynast: Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi for remarks on PM Modi

    From dates salad to cauliflower and carrot tandoori: UAE lays out vegetarian spread for PM Modi AJR

    From dates salad to cauliflower and carrot tandoori: UAE lays out vegetarian spread for PM Modi

    Recent Videos

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon
    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon
    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact WATCH AJR

    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact | WATCH

    Video Icon