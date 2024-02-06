Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rahul Gandhi clarifies over viral video, says ‘dog ate biscuits from owner’s hand’

    A video showing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offering a biscuit to a supporter after a dog refused it sparked controversy. Issuing a clarification, Gandhi said he "handed over the biscuit to the dog's owner, and then the dog had it".

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 6, 2024, 3:51 PM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday shrugged off the furore over a viral video that apparently showed him offering a biscuit to a supporter after a dog refused it. Gandhi responded to the backlash that the video caused by explaining that he had gone to the dog and its owner "because the dog was shivering" and that the dog appeared afraid, so he "handed over the biscuit to the owner."

    "I called the dog and the owner. The dog was nervous, shivering and when I tried to feed it, the dog got scared. So I gave biscuits to the dog's owner and the dog ate them from his hand. I don't understand what's the issue with it," he said.

    After the BJP posted a video on social media showing the Gandhi scion giving a biscuit to a dog while on his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jharkhand, the video quickly gained attention.

    In a video that was uploaded by the march's official website, Rahul Gandhi is seen giving a treat to a shivering dog. When the dog hesitates, the Lok Sabha MP hands the biscuit to a nearby supporter, seemingly the owner, who feeds his dog.

    It is entirely focused on the dog's refusal of the cookie, which is followed by Gandhi seemingly giving it to a follower. It doesn't depict what transpired next. After the video soon went viral, BJP officials criticised Gandhi and engaged in a contentious argument, accusing Gandhi of demeaning his supporters.

