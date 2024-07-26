Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor opens up about niece Raha, family dynamics after Rishi Kapoor's death

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently opened up about the profound changes in her family's dynamics following the passing of their beloved patriarch, Rishi Kapoor. She also shared heartwarming anecdotes about her niece, Raha Kapoor, the daughter of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, highlighting how the little one has become a source of immense joy and affection in their lives

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter, Raha Kapoor, born in November 2022, has become a beacon of joy for the Kapoor family. Recently, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir's sister, shared touching details about her niece and how the family has evolved since the passing of the iconic actor Rishi Kapoor.

In a recent chat with Anushka Arora, Riddhima reflected on how Rishi Kapoor's death has strengthened family bonds. She noted that the loss of not only their father but also extended family members has brought them closer together. Despite not seeing each other daily, they stay connected through regular calls and updates on each other’s lives.

Riddhima, known for her work as a jewelry designer, also shared adorable details about her niece Raha, affectionately calling her "Boo" and referring to her as her "strawberry." She described Raha as "edible" and "too cute," delighting in their FaceTime calls despite being separated by distance. Raha, who loves Riddhima's Shih Tzu, Killian, has her own unique way of saying the dog's name, adding to the charm of their interactions.

On Raha's appearance, Riddhima observed that she embodies a blend of her parents’ features, noting that she bears a resemblance to both Ranbir and Alia. Riddhima also remarked that Raha sometimes looks like her own daughter, Samara, and praised her niece as "a good baby" with a blend of traits from various family members.

These insights into Raha's early life and the family's evolving dynamics offer a heartwarming glimpse into the Kapoor family's joy and resilience in the wake of their loss.

