Radical preacher Amritpal Singh shifted to Assam's high-security Dibrugarh central jail
The convoy with Amritpal Singh reached the Dibrugarh Central Jail at around 3:05 pm with the vehicles being taken straight inside the jail premises due to security reasons and also in a bid to avoid the waiting media persons outside the jail from approaching Singh.
Radical preacher Amritpal Singh was on Sunday (April 23) arrested from Punjab's Moga by a combined team of Punjab Police and national intelligence. He was flown to Assam's Dibrugarh district, in a special Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft, heavily guarded by Punjab police commandos.
According to reports, the IAF aircraft with Amritpal Singh and Punjab police personnel landed at the Mohanbari airport in Dibrugarh district at around 2:26 pm.
Amritpal Singh arrested: Anurag Thakur says 'Punjab took a while' to action against radical preacher
The absconding Khalistani leader was in no time whisked away to the Dibrugarh Central Jail in a convoy of dozens of heavily guarded SUVs.
The convoy with Amritpal Singh reached the Dibrugarh Central Jail at around 3:05 pm with the vehicles being taken straight inside the jail premises due to security reasons and also in a bid to avoid the waiting media persons outside the jail from approaching Singh.
On Sunday morning, Amritpal was arrested in Moga district's Rode village after police personnel surrounded him, leaving him with no way to escape, police said.
'We don't do vendetta politics': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after Amritpal Singh's arrest
He has been taken to Dibrugarh in Assam under the National Security Act (NSA).
- amritpal arrested
- amritpal news
- amritpal singh arrest
- amritpal singh arrested
- amritpal singh hindi
- amritpal singh hindi news
- amritpal singh in hindi
- amritpal singh latest
- amritpal singh live
- amritpal singh punjab
- amritpal singh wife
- amritpal wife
- bhai amritpal singh
- dibrugarh
- kirandeep amritpal
- kirandeep kaur
- kirandeep kaur amritpal
- kirandeep kaur amritpal singh
- kirandeep kaur amritpal singh wife
- latest amritpal singh news
- moga
- news amritpal singh
- punjab
- twitter amritpal singh
- who is amritpal singh