    Radical preacher Amritpal Singh shifted to Assam's high-security Dibrugarh central jail

    The convoy with Amritpal Singh reached the Dibrugarh Central Jail at around 3:05 pm with the vehicles being taken straight inside the jail premises due to security reasons and also in a bid to avoid the waiting media persons outside the jail from approaching Singh.

    First Published Apr 23, 2023, 4:58 PM IST

    Radical preacher Amritpal Singh was on Sunday (April 23) arrested from Punjab's Moga by a combined team of Punjab Police and national intelligence. He was flown to Assam's Dibrugarh district, in a special Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft, heavily guarded by Punjab police commandos.

    According to reports, the IAF aircraft with Amritpal Singh and Punjab police personnel landed at the Mohanbari airport in Dibrugarh district at around 2:26 pm.

    Amritpal Singh arrested: Anurag Thakur says 'Punjab took a while' to action against radical preacher

    The absconding Khalistani leader was in no time whisked away to the Dibrugarh Central Jail in a convoy of dozens of heavily guarded SUVs.

    The convoy with Amritpal Singh reached the Dibrugarh Central Jail at around 3:05 pm with the vehicles being taken straight inside the jail premises due to security reasons and also in a bid to avoid the waiting media persons outside the jail from approaching Singh.

    On Sunday morning, Amritpal was arrested in Moga district's Rode village after police personnel surrounded him, leaving him with no way to escape, police said.

    'We don't do vendetta politics': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after Amritpal Singh's arrest

    He has been taken to Dibrugarh in Assam under the National Security Act (NSA).

    Last Updated Apr 23, 2023, 4:58 PM IST
