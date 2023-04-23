Amritpal Singh arrested: Anurag Thakur says 'Punjab took a while' to action against radical preacher

Speaking to reporters, he said, "How long can an absconder be on the run? Law is mighty. Stringent action should be taken against those who spread terror and fear. Punjab took a little time, had it been done sooner it would have been even better."

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday (April 23) said that Punjab was slow in taking action against the radical preacher Amritpal Sing. He further said that the situation would have been better had the arrest come sooner.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "How long can an absconder be on the run? Law is mighty. Stringent action should be taken against those who spread terror and fear. Punjab took a little time, had it been done sooner it would have been even better."

'We don't do vendetta politics': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after Amritpal Singh's arrest

Despite claims of Singh surrendering, Punjab Police made it clear that the pro-Khalistani leader was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) from Moga's Rhode village in Punjab.

Amritpal Singh was arrested in Rode village of Punjab's Moga district early Sunday, more than a month after the state police launched a crackdown against him following the storming of the Ajnala police station by his supporters to secure the release of an arrested associate.

The 29-year-old Amritpal was arrested at 6:45 am after police personnel surrounded him in Rode village, leaving him with no way to escape, Inspector General of Police, Sukhchain Singh Gill told a news conference.

'Amritpal Singh was surrounded, had no way to escape': Punjab Police on radical preacher's arrest

Slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale hailed from Rode village and Amritpal was last year anointed the head of 'Waris Punjab De' outfit at an event held in this village.