'We don't do vendetta politics': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after Amritpal Singh's arrest

CM Mann said he was informed about today's expected arrest last night and kept a close watch. "In case we wanted to arrest him, there could have been firing. We did not want that," he claimed.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday (April 23) addressed a press conference and thanked the people of Punjab for maintaining peace and harmony in state even as he lauded the state police for the arrest of pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh. CM Mann said the person who put state youth on wrong path has been arrested.

Addressing a press conference, CM Mann said that the AAP government was committed to maintain law and order in the state. He also thanked the people of the state for maintaining peace and harmony.

'Amritpal Singh was surrounded, had no way to escape': Punjab Police on radical preacher's arrest

"I am thankful to three crore people of Punjab to have stood together for peace. We did not witness any incident that would have destroyed peace and stability here," he added.

CM Mann said he was informed about today's expected arrest last night and kept a close watch. "In case we wanted to arrest him, there could have been firing. We did not want that," he claimed.

Amritpal Singh was arrested in Rode village of Punjab's Moga district early Sunday, more than a month after the state police launched a crackdown against him following the storming of the Ajnala police station by his supporters to secure the release of an arrested associate.

'Amritpal Singh told police he will surrender today': Rodelwal Gurdwara cleric reveals SHOCKING details

The 29-year-old Amritpal was arrested at 6:45 am after police personnel surrounded him in Rode village, leaving him with no way to escape, Inspector General of Police, Sukhchain Singh Gill told a news conference here.

Slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale hailed from Rode village and Amritpal was last year anointed the head of 'Waris Punjab De' outfit at an event held in this village.

(With inputs from PTI)