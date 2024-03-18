Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Punjab shocker: Differently-abled minor girl sexually assaulted on pretext of exorcism treatment in Zirakpur

    A differently-abled minor girl was raped under the pretext of exorcism in Zirakpur of Mohali district in Punjab. The accused has been identified as Tejinder Pal Singh.

    Punjab shocker: Differently-abled minor girl sexually assaulted on pretext of exorcism treatment in Zirakpur anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 18, 2024, 2:33 PM IST

    In a horrifying crime, a 17-year-old differently-abled girl was allegedly raped under the pretext of exorcism in Zirakpur of Mohali district in Punjab. The accused has been identified as Tejinder Pal Singh. According to reports, the girl alleged that she was threatened with death if she disclosed the truth to anyone. Despite the threats, she found the courage to confide in her family, who then took her to the Gandhinagar police station. However, instead of filing an FIR, the Gandhinagar police transferred the case to the Zirakpur police in Punjab.

    Also read: Kerala: 19-year-old pregnant woman found hanging inside her home in Varkala; probe begins

    According to the complaint filed with the police, the minor girl, a resident of the colony of the Farkapur police station area was undergoing medical treatment as she is differently abled. Her brother was advised to seek help from a monk named Tejindra Pal Singh in Dashmesh Colony of Lohgarh Dham, Zirakpur, who performs exorcism.

    He accompanied his sister and family members to Tejinder Pal Singh's place. Tejindra assured them that he could cure her through exorcism. During one of the sessions, Tejinder asked the parents to wait outside while he conducted the session alone with the girl. The victim was sexually assaulted at this time by Tejinder Pal Singh. According to reports, he threatened to kill the girl if she told anybody about what had occurred in his home. 

    Despite remaining silent for some time, the victim's deteriorating health raised concerns among her family members, prompting them to press her to disclose the truth. Eventually, she broke her silence and recounted the horrific experience she had with Tejinder Pal Singh. However, it is unclear whether the accused has been arrested. 

    Also Read: Kerala: Three youths abducted from Aluva; 2 in police custody

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2024, 2:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ECI orders removal of officials in multiple states ahead of polls, says sources

    BREAKING: ECI orders removal of officials in multiple states ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Will UDF's Rajmohan Unnithan retain Kasaragod? anr

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Will UDF's Rajmohan Unnithan retain Kasaragod?

    Kerala: 19-year-old pregnant woman found hanging inside her home in Varkala; probe begins rkn

    Kerala: 19-year-old pregnant woman found hanging inside her home in Varkala; probe begins

    Supreme Court grants bail to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son in arms license case AJR

    BREAKING: Supreme Court grants bail to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son in arms license case

    Kerala: Three youths abducted from Aluva; 2 in police custody rkn

    Kerala: Three youths abducted from Aluva; 2 in police custody

    Recent Stories

    Mukesh Khanna slams Ranveer Singh's nude shoot; also disapproves of him as 'Shaktimaan' RBA

    Mukesh Khanna slams Ranveer Singh's nude shoot; also disapproves of him as 'Shaktimaan'

    7 amazing benefits of watermelon in summer rkn eai

    7 amazing benefits of watermelon in summer

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ECI orders removal of officials in multiple states ahead of polls, says sources

    BREAKING: ECI orders removal of officials in multiple states ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Mohanlal praises AR Rahman during audio launch event of Prithviraj Sukumaran Aadujeevitham NIR

    Mohanlal praises AR Rahman during audio launch event of Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Aadujeevitham' 

    Vivo T3 5G to launch in India on March 21 with THIS MediaTek processor; Check details gcw

    Vivo T3 5G to launch in India on March 21 with THIS MediaTek processor; Check details

    Recent Videos

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon