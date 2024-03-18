Punjab shocker: Differently-abled minor girl sexually assaulted on pretext of exorcism treatment in Zirakpur

A differently-abled minor girl was raped under the pretext of exorcism in Zirakpur of Mohali district in Punjab. The accused has been identified as Tejinder Pal Singh.

In a horrifying crime, a 17-year-old differently-abled girl was allegedly raped under the pretext of exorcism in Zirakpur of Mohali district in Punjab. The accused has been identified as Tejinder Pal Singh. According to reports, the girl alleged that she was threatened with death if she disclosed the truth to anyone. Despite the threats, she found the courage to confide in her family, who then took her to the Gandhinagar police station. However, instead of filing an FIR, the Gandhinagar police transferred the case to the Zirakpur police in Punjab.

According to the complaint filed with the police, the minor girl, a resident of the colony of the Farkapur police station area was undergoing medical treatment as she is differently abled. Her brother was advised to seek help from a monk named Tejindra Pal Singh in Dashmesh Colony of Lohgarh Dham, Zirakpur, who performs exorcism.

He accompanied his sister and family members to Tejinder Pal Singh's place. Tejindra assured them that he could cure her through exorcism. During one of the sessions, Tejinder asked the parents to wait outside while he conducted the session alone with the girl. The victim was sexually assaulted at this time by Tejinder Pal Singh. According to reports, he threatened to kill the girl if she told anybody about what had occurred in his home.

Despite remaining silent for some time, the victim's deteriorating health raised concerns among her family members, prompting them to press her to disclose the truth. Eventually, she broke her silence and recounted the horrific experience she had with Tejinder Pal Singh. However, it is unclear whether the accused has been arrested.

