    Kerala: 19-year-old pregnant woman found hanging inside her home in Varkala; probe begins

    A 19-year-old pregnant young woman was found hanging dead in her home in Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram district today. Following the incident, the police reached the spot and took further action

    Kerala: 19-year-old pregnant woman found hanging inside her home in Varkala; probe begins
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 18, 2024, 1:21 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: A 19-year-old pregnant young woman was found hanging dead in her home in Varkala today. The deceased has been identified as Lakshmi, a native of Varkala. The police stated that there was some dispute with her husband Kiran regarding further education led to the suicide.

    The incident happened last day. She was found hanging from the window of the rented house where she lived with her husband. Following the incident, the police reached the spot and took further action. The body was sent for post-mortem after the inquest and will be released to the relatives after the process.

    The Kadaikkavoor police registered a case and started an investigation into this matter. The locals said that there was a dispute between the two regarding further education in the past few days.

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2024, 1:21 PM IST
