    Kerala: Three youths abducted from Aluva; 2 in police custody

    The police stated that a group of four members who arrived in an Innova car had abducted the youths. The police arrested two youths in connection with the case.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 18, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

    Kochi: A group of men abducted three youths on Sunday near the Aluva Railway station. The Aluva Rural SPS Vaibhav Saxena said that the investigation has been intensified to locate them. The police stated that a group of four members who arrived in an Innova car had abducted the youths. The police have checked the CCTV footage near the area. The police arrested two youths in connection with the case.

    The police found the vehicle used by the accused at Kazhakuttam-Kaniyapuram road this morning. The police are forensic experts reached the spot and inspected the vehicle. As per a detailed investigation, it was found that the car was hired by the ASI of Pathanamthitta AR Camp.

    The ASI stated that the car was rented to a friend. A similar incident also happened when the young man was kidnapped four days ago from Aluva and was finally left in Alappuzha. 

    The police suspect that a financial transaction was the reason behind the abduction. Three teams have been assigned to investigate the incident. In the incident, no formal complaint has been lodged yet. However, the police have taken proactive measures by initiating a case based on the voluntary statement provided by an eyewitness. 

    The SP also stated that the abducted youths and the accused had an earlier relationship.  The police stated that the investigation is going on in the incident and no further information is available.

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2024, 1:23 PM IST
