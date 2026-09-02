Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring slammed the AAP government over pending DA dues, alleging that by approaching the Supreme Court, the government has exposed its 'anti-employee mindset' and is dragging staff into a legal battle.

Warring Slams AAP Govt's Supreme Court Move

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring slammed the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the pending Dearness Allowance (DA) dues of state government employees, alleging that instead of releasing the amount, the government has approached the Supreme Court, dragging employees into a "prolonged legal battle".

In a post on X, Warring said the Punjab government's move reflected its "anti-employee mindset" and accused it of refusing to provide employees with their legitimate dues. "The@AAPPunjabgovernment in Punjab has once again exposed its anti-employee mindset. Instead of releasing the long-pending Dearness Allowance (DA) of Punjab government employees, the@BhagwantManngovernment has chosen to approach the Hon'ble Supreme Court through a Special Leave Petition. The matter, registered under Diary No. 53830/2026, is currently pending before the Supreme Court," Warring said.

"This clearly shows that the Punjab Government is not willing to give employees what is rightfully theirs and is instead dragging them into a prolonged legal battle. INC Punjab stands firmly with every employee fighting for their legitimate rights," the Punjab Congress Chief added.

Congress Affirms Support for Protesting Employees

Warring's remarks came a day after he reaffirmed Congress' support for state government employees protesting over pending DA dues and demanding restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). Addressing the fourth session of his live interaction programme, "Warring with Warriors", he said the employees' demands were "fully justified" and that they were seeking their rightful dues rather than any special favour.

"Those who fight, win," Warring said, assuring employees that Congress workers would continue to stand with them until justice was delivered. He questioned the state government's position on OPS and asked why a notification had been issued if there was no intention to implement the scheme. He also accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of repeatedly going back on his commitments.

Warring warned the government against confrontation with employees, asserting that Punjab's administration depended heavily on them. "Without the employees, Punjab will come to a standstill," he said.

Questions Over Govt's Financial Priorities

The Congress leader also questioned the state government's financial priorities, alleging that it had spent around Rs 1,000 crore on advertisements while claiming financial constraints in meeting employee-related dues. He further accused the Mann government of increasing Punjab's debt and demanded accountability over its financial management.

Warring reiterated that Congress would continue supporting employees and other sections seeking what he described as their legitimate rights, while urging party workers to remain united in their political opposition to the AAP government. (ANI)