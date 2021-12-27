Navjot Sidhu's remarks about Punjab Police shameful: Captain Amarinder

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday lashed out at state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu for his controversial remarks asking party workers to make cops wet their pants. Stating that a leader must give respect to earn respect, Captain Amarinder took to Twitter to lament about how men in uniform were being disrespected in public.

He said, "1700 Punjab Police personnel sacrificed their lives to bring the state out of the dark days and now they are being mocked by Congress leaders and above all their President." Terming Sidhu's remarks at a rally in Kapurthala's Sultanpur Lodhi as shameful, the former chief minister said that instead of respecting the police personnel, they were are being transferred every day at the "whims and fancies of

Punjab Congress leaders".

On December 19, Sidhu, while reportedly bragging about Congress MLA Navtej Singh Cheema, said that the latter was so strong that he could make a police officer wet in his pants. He went on to urge all his party workers to be like Navtej. The video of the remarks went viral, following which some police officers slammed the Punjab Congress chief. Chandigarh Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dilsher Singh Chandel issued a video statement in which he said that if Sidhu had no respect for the police force, he and his family should move without police protection.

Captain Amarinder further noted that loose remarks not only break the morale of the force but also send out a clear signal that "Congress leaders have no confidence in our men in uniform". The former chief minister cited a quote that the former C-in-C FM Sir Philip Chetwode made in 1932, which he advised the Charanjit Singh Channi government to understand. The quote read, 'The welfare and security of the men you command come next, your own ease and comfort come last always and every time.'

