  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab Election 2022: BJP releases its second list, Vijay Sampla to contest from Phagwara

    The former Union Minister and National Commission for the Scheduled Caste chairman, Vijay Sampla, will contest from Phagwara. 

    Punjab Election 2022: BJP releases its second list, Vijay Sampla to contest from Phagwara - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chandigarh, First Published Jan 27, 2022, 5:20 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday released its second list of the 27 candidates for the Punjab assembly elections. The former Union Minister and National Commission for the Scheduled Caste chairman, Vijay Sampla, will contest from Phagwara. 

    Two sitting Congress MLAs, Fateh Jung Bajwa and Harjot Kamal, who recently joined BJP, were fielded from Batala and Moga assembly segments. While Kamal was the Congress MLA for Moga in the previous assembly, Bajwa is a Qadian legislator and the brother of Congress Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa.

    The BJP denied a ticket to the former minister Madan Mohan Mittal, who sought the ticker for his son Arvind Mittal from Anandpur Sahib. Rather fielded Parminder Sharma, a low-profile candidate from the seat. 

    The active face of the party, Harjit Grewal, was denied the ticket from Rajpura, instead fielded Jagdish Kumar Jagga, who previously contested independently twice, and Jagga recently joined BJP.

    Iqbal Singh Lalpura, the National Commission for Minorities and former Indian Police Service officer, to contest from Ropar. The other candidates are Seema Kumari from Bhoa, from Gurdaspur, Parminder Singh Gill, Kuldeep Singh Kahlon from Dera Baba Nanak, Pardeep Singh Bhullar from Majitha.

    From west Amritsar, Kumar Amit Valmiki, Balwinder Kaur from Attari, Narenderpal Singb Channi from Shahkot, Surinder Mahe from Kartarpur, Sarabjit Singh Makkar from Jalandhar Cantonment, Darshan Singh Shivjot from Chamkaur Sahib. 

    Also Read: Punjab Election 2022: BJP announces first list of 34 candidates, including farmers, Dalits and Sikhs

    Also, Sanjeev Vashisht from Mohali, Rajneet Singh Gehlewal from Samrala, Parveen Bansal from Ludhiana North, Gurparvez Singh Sandhu from Guru Har Sahai, Vandana Sangwan from Balluana, Rakesh Dhingra from Lambi, from Maur, Dyal Singh Sodhi, Dheeraj Kumar from Barnala, Randeep Singh Deol from Dhuri, from Nabha, Gurpreet Singh Shahpur and Vikas Sharma from Ghannaur.

    Out of 65 candidates, BJP has announced the names of 61 candidates. The party is contesting the Punjab assembly election in alliance with the new form Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

    Punjab will hold elections for its 117 seats on February 20, counting the votes on March 10.

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2022, 5:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Air India handed over to Tata Group Maharaja returns home after 69 years gcw

    It's official! Air India handed over to Tata Group; Maharaja returns home after 69 years

    UP Election 2022: Uttar Pradesh will decide India's destiny, says Amit Shah - ADT

    UP Election 2022: Uttar Pradesh will decide India's destiny, says Amit Shah

    DCGI grants conditional market approval for Covishield Covaxin gcw

    DCGI grants conditional market approval for Covishield, Covaxin

    China hands over missing 17 year old Arunachal Pradesh boy Miram Taron to Indian Army gcw

    China hands over missing 17-year-old Arunachal Pradesh boy Miram Taron to Indian Army

    Delhi Weekend curfew lifted odd even system ends night curfew to continue gcw

    Delhi: Weekend curfew lifted, odd-even system ends; night curfew to continue

    Recent Stories

    Ola to invest USD 100 million in setting up vehicle design engineering centre in UK gcw

    Ola to invest $100 million in setting up vehicle design, engineering centre in UK

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui builds bungalow, names it 'Nawab'; next to Shah Rukh Khan's Manant RCB

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui builds bungalow, names it 'Nawab'; next to Shah Rukh Khan's Manant

    Is Mohammed Shami keen on captaining Team India? Here's what the pacer thinks-ayh

    Is Mohammed Shami keen on captaining Team India? Here's what the pacer thinks

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer off ventilator, still in ICU RCB

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer off ventilator, still in ICU

    Air India handed over to Tata Group Maharaja returns home after 69 years gcw

    It's official! Air India handed over to Tata Group; Maharaja returns home after 69 years

    Recent Videos

    Statue of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna placed at crash site on 2nd anniversary

    Statue of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna placed at crash site on 2nd anniversary

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi kicks off poll campaign by visiting Golden Temple with 117 candidates-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi kicks off poll campaign by visiting Golden Temple with 117 candidates

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 72): Bengaluru FC registers convincing 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC on Republic Day-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 72): Bengaluru FC registers convincing 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC on R-Day

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 ITBP constable vikram jeet singh singing Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon will leave you teary-eyed

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP constable singing 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon' will leave you teary-eyed

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 ITBP constable lovely singh special song hum hindustani hai sainik tufani hai will give you goosebumps

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP's special song 'Hum Hindustani Hai, Sainik Tufani Hai' will give you goosebumps

    Video Icon