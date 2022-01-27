Punjab Election 2022: BJP releases its second list, Vijay Sampla to contest from Phagwara

The former Union Minister and National Commission for the Scheduled Caste chairman, Vijay Sampla, will contest from Phagwara.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday released its second list of the 27 candidates for the Punjab assembly elections. The former Union Minister and National Commission for the Scheduled Caste chairman, Vijay Sampla, will contest from Phagwara.

Two sitting Congress MLAs, Fateh Jung Bajwa and Harjot Kamal, who recently joined BJP, were fielded from Batala and Moga assembly segments. While Kamal was the Congress MLA for Moga in the previous assembly, Bajwa is a Qadian legislator and the brother of Congress Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa.

The BJP denied a ticket to the former minister Madan Mohan Mittal, who sought the ticker for his son Arvind Mittal from Anandpur Sahib. Rather fielded Parminder Sharma, a low-profile candidate from the seat.

The active face of the party, Harjit Grewal, was denied the ticket from Rajpura, instead fielded Jagdish Kumar Jagga, who previously contested independently twice, and Jagga recently joined BJP.

Iqbal Singh Lalpura, the National Commission for Minorities and former Indian Police Service officer, to contest from Ropar. The other candidates are Seema Kumari from Bhoa, from Gurdaspur, Parminder Singh Gill, Kuldeep Singh Kahlon from Dera Baba Nanak, Pardeep Singh Bhullar from Majitha.

From west Amritsar, Kumar Amit Valmiki, Balwinder Kaur from Attari, Narenderpal Singb Channi from Shahkot, Surinder Mahe from Kartarpur, Sarabjit Singh Makkar from Jalandhar Cantonment, Darshan Singh Shivjot from Chamkaur Sahib.

Also, Sanjeev Vashisht from Mohali, Rajneet Singh Gehlewal from Samrala, Parveen Bansal from Ludhiana North, Gurparvez Singh Sandhu from Guru Har Sahai, Vandana Sangwan from Balluana, Rakesh Dhingra from Lambi, from Maur, Dyal Singh Sodhi, Dheeraj Kumar from Barnala, Randeep Singh Deol from Dhuri, from Nabha, Gurpreet Singh Shahpur and Vikas Sharma from Ghannaur.

Out of 65 candidates, BJP has announced the names of 61 candidates. The party is contesting the Punjab assembly election in alliance with the new form Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Punjab will hold elections for its 117 seats on February 20, counting the votes on March 10.