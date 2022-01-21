Punjab Election 2022: BJP announces first list of 34 candidates, including farmers, Dalits and Sikhs

BJP general secretary Tarun Chug said they had also included doctors, lawyers, sportspersons, farmers, youth, women, and former IAS officers in the first list.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of 34 candidates for the Punjab Assembly election on Friday. The BJP has allied with the newly formed Captain Amrinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress.

While releasing the list, Punjab BJP in-charge Dushyant Gautam criticized the current Channi-led Congress government in the state of corruption and poor governance. Gautam said a deep-rooted investigation should take place to understand how Charanjit Singh Channi collected such wealth in three months, referring to the recent raids by the ED.

Gautham also highly criticized the Punjab government for the Prime Minister's security breach. Gautam underlined the steps taken by the central government for Punjab and said elections would release shocking results.

On the same panel, Tarun Chug, BJP general secretary, said twelve out of thirty-four candidates are from farmers' families, eight are Dalits, and thirteen are Sikhs. He further added they had also included doctors, lawyers, sportspersons, farmers, youth, women, and former IAS officers in the first list.

As per media reports, BJP announced their first list of candidates, and soon their alliance will release their lists of candidates separately.

The Congress party is looking to retain its power in the northern state of Punjab in the upcoming Assembly elections. The election would be the first since the significant saga involving former CM Captain Amrinder Singh, who resigned from the post and formed his own party last November. Also, he has now allied with the saffron party to fight the Punjab polls.

Punjab is slated to vote for its 117 seats on February 20, and the counting of the votes will take place on March 10.