Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann set to tie the knot, Raghav Chadha next? Here's what the AAP leader said

As Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann prepares to wed Dr Gurpreet Kaur, Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha made an appearance on Thursday as the character who is always asked, "When is your number?". The 33-year-old MP appeared ready for these questions as he had a ready response: "The turn of the younger ones comes only after the elder," Raghav Chadha joked on Twitter in response to a journalist's query on Wednesday.

Raghav Chadha, the AAP's 'most eligible bachelor,' the news of Bhagwant Mann's wedding was no surprise to Raghav Chadha but everyone else. He is amongst the few people involved in everything about Mann, whom Raghav refers to as his 'elder brother.'

Raghav Chadha's marriage has become a popular topic on social media after he received a marriage proposal on Twitter from Kirti Thakur. Raghav even replied to Kirti in 2019 and said, "Sorry, Kirti, but given the state of the economy, now is not the time to get married. Let us reconvene after Acche Din arrives."

In addition to Raghav Chadha, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will attend Bhagwant Mann's wedding ceremony.

Mann and Dr Kaur's arranged marriage will be solemnised following the Sikh traditions. Dr Kaur, the youngest of three sisters, completed her MBBS at a private university in Haryana four years ago. Dr Kaur works as a physician. Bhagwant's ex-wife, Inderpreet Kaur, and their children remain in the United States. In March, Mann's daughter Seerat Kaur Mann (21) and son Dilshan Mann (17) travelled to India to attend Mann's inauguration ceremony.

