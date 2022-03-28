Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week

    The MP walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week 2022 for his maternal uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva.

    Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 28, 2022, 11:33 AM IST

    From politics to the ramp, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha was among the showstoppers at the Lakme Fashion Week 2022.

    The Member of Parliament walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week 2022 for his maternal uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva. Aged 33, Chadha is the youngest Rajya Sabha member.

    Chadha was seen sporting a burgundy high-neck with a black leather jacket and pants. Chadha shared the video of him on the ramp as a showstopper on social media. He also shared a few photos of the evening.

    Chadha was recently nominated by the AAP for the Rajya Sabha election and along with Ashok Kumar Mittal, Harbhajan Singh, Sandeep Pathak and Sanjeev Arora. They were elected unopposed last Thursday.

    Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week
    Imae Courtesy: Raghav Chadha/Instagram

    Chadha was a chartered accountant by profession. He is the only member of his family who is into politics. His father is a businessman, while his mother is a homemaker and his sister is a chartered accountant.

    He joined Arvind Kejriwal's party after returning to India after completing a postgraduate course in finance from the London School of Economics. Chadha has been a part of the AAP since its formation.

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2022, 11:42 AM IST
