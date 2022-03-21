AAP to nominate Harbhajan Singh, Raghav Chadha as its Rajya Sabha candidates from Punjab

In addition to Harbhajan Singh, the AAP has nominated Raghav Chadha, deputy chairman of the Delhi Jal Board, and Dr. Sandeep Pathak, an IIT professor, to the Upper House of Parliament. Five Rajya Sabha seats in Punjab will become vacant next month, and the deadline to register nominations is Monday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has nominated ex-cricketer Harbhajan Singh, IIT professor Sandeep Pathak, educationist Ashok Kumar Mittal, and Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha for Rajya Sabha, or the upper chamber of parliament, from Punjab, where the party just won a massive win.

Five Rajya Sabha seats in Punjab will become vacant next month, and the deadline to register nominations is today. It is the AAP's first triumph in Punjab, where it has won 92 of the 117 Assembly constituencies. Five Rajya Sabha seats will become vacant next month, and the Election Commission has already declared the dates for the Upper House of Parliament's annual elections. If necessary, voting will be held on March 31.

The AAP's Rajya Sabha strength is projected to increase from 3 to 8 following the Rajya Sabha elections. The names for the seats are likely to be announced soon by the party.

Harbhajan Singh is regarded as a "young idol" and a well-known name in the country by Arvind Kejriwal's party. According to the sources, the party believes he is a good contender for the Rajya Sabha seat. Harbhajan Singh has resigned from active cricket after an 18-year international career in which he took over 700 wickets.

Also Read | Bhagwant Mann to set targets for each minister, if its not met they can be removed: Kejriwal

The party feels that its Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha, who has been with the party for numerous years and has progressed through the ranks, may also be a formidable candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat. Raghav Chadha has demonstrated his usefulness since taking over as Punjab's governor. He worked closely with party activists to guarantee the AAP's stunning win in the Punjab assembly elections.

Sandeep Pathak, a physics professor at India's prestigious IIT (Indian Institute of Technology), is credited with playing a key role in the AAP's ascent and win in Punjab. He is thought to be close to AAP president Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab's new AAP government's Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann.

Also Read | 'WhatsApp me': Punjab CM Mann to launch new helpline against corruption

Also Read: ‘Badhta Punjab’: Bhagwant Singh Mann takes oath as 18th Chief Minister of Punjab