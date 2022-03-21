Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AAP to nominate Harbhajan Singh, Raghav Chadha as its Rajya Sabha candidates from Punjab

    In addition to Harbhajan Singh, the AAP has nominated Raghav Chadha, deputy chairman of the Delhi Jal Board, and Dr. Sandeep Pathak, an IIT professor, to the Upper House of Parliament. Five Rajya Sabha seats in Punjab will become vacant next month, and the deadline to register nominations is Monday.

    Punjab, First Published Mar 21, 2022, 11:30 AM IST

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has nominated ex-cricketer Harbhajan Singh, IIT professor Sandeep Pathak, educationist Ashok Kumar Mittal, and Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha for Rajya Sabha, or the upper chamber of parliament, from Punjab, where the party just won a massive win.

    Five Rajya Sabha seats in Punjab will become vacant next month, and the deadline to register nominations is today.  It is the AAP's first triumph in Punjab, where it has won 92 of the 117 Assembly constituencies. Five Rajya Sabha seats will become vacant next month, and the Election Commission has already declared the dates for the Upper House of Parliament's annual elections. If necessary, voting will be held on March 31.

    The AAP's Rajya Sabha strength is projected to increase from 3 to 8 following the Rajya Sabha elections. The names for the seats are likely to be announced soon by the party.

    Harbhajan Singh is regarded as a "young idol" and a well-known name in the country by Arvind Kejriwal's party. According to the sources, the party believes he is a good contender for the Rajya Sabha seat. Harbhajan Singh has resigned from active cricket after an 18-year international career in which he took over 700 wickets.

    The party feels that its Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha, who has been with the party for numerous years and has progressed through the ranks, may also be a formidable candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat. Raghav Chadha has demonstrated his usefulness since taking over as Punjab's governor. He worked closely with party activists to guarantee the AAP's stunning win in the Punjab assembly elections.

    Sandeep Pathak, a physics professor at India's prestigious IIT (Indian Institute of Technology), is credited with playing a key role in the AAP's ascent and win in Punjab. He is thought to be close to AAP president Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab's new AAP government's Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann.

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2022, 11:55 AM IST
