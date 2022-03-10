Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP will become Congress' replacement soon, says Raghav Chadha

    As the Aam Aadmi Party is racing to its second state after Delhi, Raghav Chadha, the party's leader, declared that AAP would replace the Congress as the country's largest opposition party.
     

    Punjab Election 2022 AAP will become Congress replacement says Raghav Chadha gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Punjab, First Published Mar 10, 2022, 11:11 AM IST

    Many notable candidates are lagging Aam Aadmi Party candidates in the 117-seat Punjab Assembly, where the AAP is leading by more than 80 seats. As the Aam Aadmi Party is racing to its second state after Delhi, Raghav Chadha, the party's leader, declared that AAP would replace the Congress as the country's largest opposition party.

    He said, "We're 'aam aadmi' but when 'Aam Aadmi' rises, the mightiest of thrones shake." Chadha further noted that today is an essential day in India's history because AAP is winning one more state and because it has become a national force. "AAP will become Congress' replacement," he added.

    "Today is a historic day for the AAP as a party since we have officially become a national party. We are no longer a regional political party," Chadha said.

    Exuding confidence about the win, the AAP leader said he had been saying from day one that the party would form a government with an absolute majority. "Throne of people who ruled Punjab for decades is shaking. In future, Arvind Kejriwal will be BJP's principal challenger and AAP will be Congress' replacement," he added.

    Also Read | Punjab Election 2022 Result LIVE: Early trends show AAP past half-way mark 

    Meanwhile, the exit polls revealed that the people of Punjab overwhelmingly backed Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann's jodi. They have accepted and acknowledged Kejriwal's governance philosophy. And the state of Punjab, desirous of change, deposed the old political parties – the Akali Dal and the Congress – in favour of a new political start-up – AAP and its tried-and-tested Delhi model.

    People are dissatisfied with the state's two political parties, the BJP and the Congress, for failing to rule the state for a long time, according to the trends. They seek a model with free electricity and water, world-class education, and cutting-edge health infrastructure in the form of mohalla clinics.

    Also Read |  Punjab Election 2022 Exit Polls: What worked for Aam Aadmi Party to sweep state?

    Also Read | Punjab Election Result 2022; Check the winning candidate list district wise

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2022, 11:13 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Congress leader Harish Rawat confident of winning in Uttarakhand ATD

    Congress leader Harish Rawat confident of winning in Uttarakhand

    UP Election 2022 Public is winning, hooliganism is losing says DyCM Keshav Prasad Maurya gcw

    UP Election 2022: 'Public is winning, hooliganism is losing,' says DyCM Keshav Prasad Maurya

    UP Election Result 2022; Check the Winning candidate list district wise

    UP Election Result 2022: Check the winning candidate list district wise

    Assembly Election 2022 transparent process no question of EVM tampering says CEC Sushil Chandra gcw

    'Transparent process, no question of EVM tampering,' says CEC Sushil Chandra

    Goa Election 2022 Will not spare those attempting to poach MLAs says BJP CT Ravi gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Will not spare those attempting to poach MLAs, says BJP's CT Ravi

    Recent Stories

    UEFA Champions League, UCL 2021-22: Pep Guardiola not worried about Manchester City prospects of facing English side in quarterfinals-ayh

    UCL: Guardiola not worried about City's prospects of facing English side in quarters

    James Here's all you need to know about Puneeth Rajkumar's last movie RCB

    James: Here's all you need to know about Puneeth Rajkumar's last movie

    Congress leader Harish Rawat confident of winning in Uttarakhand ATD

    Congress leader Harish Rawat confident of winning in Uttarakhand

    Paris Saint-Germain PSG Director Leonardo gives verdict on Mauricio Pochettino future following UEFA Champions League UCL ouster-ayh

    PSG Director Leonardo gives verdict on Pochettino's future following UCL ouster

    Sensex gains 1000 points Nifty nears 16650 as five state election result rolls out gcw

    Sensex gains 1,000 points, Nifty nears 16,650 as five state election result rolls out

    Recent Videos

    Punjab Election 2022 CM Charanjit Channi offers prayers at Chamkaur Sahib gurudwara ahead of results gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: CM Channi offers prayers at Chamkaur Sahib gurudwara ahead of results

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukrain crisis Prasanth Reghuvamsom report at Ukraine Poland border

    Exclusive: 'Every 20 minutes, buses have been taking refugees out'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Did not give up and kept pushing, which got me here - JFC Jamshedpur FC Daniel Chima Chukwu-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Did not give up and kept pushing, which got me here - JFC's Chukwu

    Video Icon
    Chelsea for sale: 7 potential buyers for The Blues from Roman Abramovich-ayh

    Chelsea for sale: 7 potential buyers for The Blues from Roman Abramovich

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Really touching to see people suffering: European union parliament member Maltigali-dnm

    Really touching to see people suffering: European union parliament member Maltigali

    Video Icon