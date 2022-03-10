Punjab Election 2022: AAP will become Congress' replacement soon, says Raghav Chadha

As the Aam Aadmi Party is racing to its second state after Delhi, Raghav Chadha, the party's leader, declared that AAP would replace the Congress as the country's largest opposition party.

He said, "We're 'aam aadmi' but when 'Aam Aadmi' rises, the mightiest of thrones shake." Chadha further noted that today is an essential day in India's history because AAP is winning one more state and because it has become a national force. "AAP will become Congress' replacement," he added.

"Today is a historic day for the AAP as a party since we have officially become a national party. We are no longer a regional political party," Chadha said.

Exuding confidence about the win, the AAP leader said he had been saying from day one that the party would form a government with an absolute majority. "Throne of people who ruled Punjab for decades is shaking. In future, Arvind Kejriwal will be BJP's principal challenger and AAP will be Congress' replacement," he added.

Meanwhile, the exit polls revealed that the people of Punjab overwhelmingly backed Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann's jodi. They have accepted and acknowledged Kejriwal's governance philosophy. And the state of Punjab, desirous of change, deposed the old political parties – the Akali Dal and the Congress – in favour of a new political start-up – AAP and its tried-and-tested Delhi model.

People are dissatisfied with the state's two political parties, the BJP and the Congress, for failing to rule the state for a long time, according to the trends. They seek a model with free electricity and water, world-class education, and cutting-edge health infrastructure in the form of mohalla clinics.

