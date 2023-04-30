Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab: 9 killed, many feared trapped after gas leak in Ludhiana factory

    Individuals within a 300-metre radius of the leak are having trouble breathing, causing people to avoid the area. The police and civil administration officials are on the scene, providing assistance and relief efforts.

    As many as nine persons were killed and many others are feared trapped inside a factory on Sua Road near Sherpur Chowk in Punjab's Ludhiana after a gas leak on Sunday (April 30). It is reportedly said that the gas leak was first noticed around 7:15am.

    Speaking to a news agency, a superintendent of police said, "At least 5 casualties reported. Five-six people fell unconscious and they have been admitted to a hospital. A rescue team has been called to the spot. A team of doctors and ambulances have also been called."

    According to reports, the entire area has been cordoned off and teams of the National Disaster Response Force or NDRF from Bhatinda have been pressed into rescue operations.

    Initial reports from local media claimed that Goyal Milk Plant, a factory that produces dairy products, experienced a gas leak from the cooling system. Nearby residents have reportedly fainted in their homes, and it is currently unsafe for anyone to enter the area.

    Social organisations' ambulances have also arrived to assist in evacuating the affected individuals.

