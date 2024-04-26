Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra's Pune house rents Rs 2 lakh per month?

Priyanka Chopra is currently a resident of the United States, however, she and her family own a few homes in India. 

Priyanka Chopra's houses in India

Apart from a lavish property in Mumbai and a vacation home in Goa, Priyanka Chopra's family owns a posh bungalow in Pune.

According to the most recent information, Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, and brother, Sidharth Chopra, have rented out this Pune bungalow.

The Chopras' Pune property has been rented out to the Urban Nomads Community Private Limited. 

The deposit is around Rs 6 lakh, while the monthly rent is approximately Rs 2.06 lakh.

According to the paperwork obtained by Zapkey, the bungalow's plot size is around Rs 3754 square feet. 

Out of the overall area, the built-up area is around 2180 square feet. The garden is 2232 square feet, with a basement space of 950 square feet.

The property is believed to be located in Pune's Koregaon Park which is one of the most posh localities of Pune.

