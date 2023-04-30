'Truly special journey': PM Modi ahead of 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat

At 11 AM today, PM Modi will address the 100th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat'. This episode will be broadcast live in the United Nations headquarters. It will be aired in the UN's Trusteeship Council Chamber.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (April 30) said that his monthly radio programme (Mann Ki Baat) had been a truly special journey for him. It will be a historic moment with the 100th episode to be broadcast live in the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Do tune in at 11 AM for Mann Ki Baat. This has been a truly special journey, in which we have celebrated the collective spirit of the people of India and highlighted inspiring life journeys."

On October 3, 2014, Mann ki Baat was first aired and is aired on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am on the entire All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network. The 100th episode of the 30-minute programme will be aired on April 30.

On Sunday, the BJP planned for the programme in 2000 enclosures at the booth level across Odisha and appealed to the people and other political parties, like the BJD and Congress to listen to it.

Meanwhile, a survey from the IIM found that nearly ninety-six percent of the population is aware of PM Modi's monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. The programme has reached 100 crore people who are aware and have listened to the programme at least once.

The report further said that there are 23 crore regular listeners of the programme, and it has cited powerful and decisive leadership and emotional connection with the audience as reasons for its popularity.