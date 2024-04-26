Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    LS Polls 2024: Kerala's capital currently in reverse gear; wish to take it forward, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Union Minister and BJP-NDA candidate from Thiruvananthapuram, Rajeev Chandrasekhar shed light on his development plans in the next five years. While speaking to Asianet News on Friday (April 26), he also spoke about the negative politics of the Opposition parties.

    LS Polls 2024: Kerala's capital currently in reverse gear; wish to take it forward, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 26, 2024, 12:09 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The second phase of polling for the Lok Sabha 2024 began on Friday (April 26) morning in 13 states and Union Territories. In Kerala, all 20 constituencies are seeking mandate and according to Election Commission data, the state is witnessing a massive voter turnout. 

    Meanwhile, Union Minister and NDA-BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram, Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday said that Kerala's capital is currently in a reverse gear in terms of development and that he wishes to take the city forward. 

    Speaking to Asianet News, the Union Minister said, "PM Modi and our party do not view any specific community as mere vote banks. We believe in equality for all. Our vision is to extend development, education, job opportunities, investments, and skills to every segment of society. We aim to foster positive change in Thiruvananthapuram, benefiting all its residents."

    He asserted, "In the last 65 years, Thiruvananthapuram is going in reverse gear but we wish to develop the city further. This has been our consistent message to the people. Whether they reside in coastal areas, are farmers, IT professionals, or pensioners, our appeal remains the same: give us a chance. While the UDF has had three opportunities and the CPI(M) one, we believe that with just one chance, we can bring about significant change in Thiruvananthapuram."

    When questioned about the impact of false allegations against him during the election campaign, Chandrasekhar responded, "This was expected. I foresaw negative politics from the Opposition and cautioned the public about their tendencies. For the past 20-65 years, their approach has been to resort to threats and spread political venom. In contrast, our focus remains on development, progress, and a brighter future. We've even laid out our plans for the next five years in a document. However, the other parties persist in spreading falsehoods day and night, attempting to mislead the people. Fortunately, the public has discerned who genuinely seeks the region's development."

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2024, 12:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Police registers case against 149 UDF workers for clash during kottikalasam in Karunagapalli rkn

    Kerala: Police registers case against 149 UDF workers for clash during kottikalasam in Karunagapalli

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan's principal secretary denied to vote after having two identity cards with same numbers rkn

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan's principal secretary denied to vote after having two identity cards

    Kerala: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for setting his wife on fire after argument in Mavelikkara rkn

    Kerala: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for setting his wife on fire after argument in Mavelikkara

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-377 April 26 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-377 April 26 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 66000 police personnel deployed in Kerala to strengthen security anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 66,000 police personnel deployed in Kerala to strengthen security

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: Meet top 5 richest candidates in fray gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: Meet top 5 richest candidates in fray

    Rathnam review: Is Vishal's action thriller worth watching? Read this RBA

    Rathnam REVIEW: Is Vishal's action thriller worth watching? Read THIS

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 2 Karnataka voting 14 seats live updates vkp

    ‘No matter heat or rain, everyone should vote’: Bengaluru South BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: FIR against Karnataka BJP candidate K Sudhakar for trying to bribe voters AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: FIR against Karnataka BJP candidate K Sudhakar for trying to bribe voters

    Arti Singh-Deepak Chauhan's wedding: Govinda, Bipasha Basu, Kapil Sharma and others attend the ceremony RKK

    Arti Singh-Deepak Chauhan's wedding: Govinda, Bipasha Basu, Kapil Sharma and others attend the ceremony

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon