LS Polls 2024: Kerala's capital currently in reverse gear; wish to take it forward, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Union Minister and BJP-NDA candidate from Thiruvananthapuram, Rajeev Chandrasekhar shed light on his development plans in the next five years. While speaking to Asianet News on Friday (April 26), he also spoke about the negative politics of the Opposition parties.

Thiruvananthapuram: The second phase of polling for the Lok Sabha 2024 began on Friday (April 26) morning in 13 states and Union Territories. In Kerala, all 20 constituencies are seeking mandate and according to Election Commission data, the state is witnessing a massive voter turnout.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and NDA-BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram, Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday said that Kerala's capital is currently in a reverse gear in terms of development and that he wishes to take the city forward.

Speaking to Asianet News, the Union Minister said, "PM Modi and our party do not view any specific community as mere vote banks. We believe in equality for all. Our vision is to extend development, education, job opportunities, investments, and skills to every segment of society. We aim to foster positive change in Thiruvananthapuram, benefiting all its residents."

He asserted, "In the last 65 years, Thiruvananthapuram is going in reverse gear but we wish to develop the city further. This has been our consistent message to the people. Whether they reside in coastal areas, are farmers, IT professionals, or pensioners, our appeal remains the same: give us a chance. While the UDF has had three opportunities and the CPI(M) one, we believe that with just one chance, we can bring about significant change in Thiruvananthapuram."

When questioned about the impact of false allegations against him during the election campaign, Chandrasekhar responded, "This was expected. I foresaw negative politics from the Opposition and cautioned the public about their tendencies. For the past 20-65 years, their approach has been to resort to threats and spread political venom. In contrast, our focus remains on development, progress, and a brighter future. We've even laid out our plans for the next five years in a document. However, the other parties persist in spreading falsehoods day and night, attempting to mislead the people. Fortunately, the public has discerned who genuinely seeks the region's development."